A GRANDMA has returned to Scotland for a “final trip” almost 65 years after leaving, striking a James Bond style pose in the iconic Skyfall location in Glencoe, Highlands.

Margaret Wilkinson was born to a Scots mum at sea en voyage on the SS Warwick Castle coming into Southampton in 1935, and was sent to Dunfermline, Fife as an evacuee during the blitz.

At just 17-years-old, Margaret met future husband Trevor Wilkinson and after marrying and conceiving their first child, the pair decided to emigrate to Sydney, Australia in 1958.

Margaret Wilkinson’ 88, and her daughter’s husband Peter Nelson, 67. Image courtesy of Jennifer Nelson.

Now, the 88-year-old has returned for one final trip to say goodbye to the country she loved before making her journey back to the bush.

Taking the trip with daughter Jennifer Nelson and Jennifer’s husband Peter, Margaret managed to visit a host of relatives within Scotland, England and Northern Ireland, where her husband came from.

When visiting the Scottish Highlands, the Aussie family stopped off in scenic Glencoe where they decided to strike the James Bond pose in tribute to the filming location of the spy’s 2012 movie Skyfall.

Skyfall was partly filmed in the Scottish Highlands, and has lead to many visitors flocking to locations like the peaks of Buachaille Etive Mor and Buachaille Etive Beag in a pilgrimage.

The photo shows both Margaret and Peter pretending to point their guns whilst posing beside the mountains.

Sharing the image to social media last month (2 JAN) Margaret’s daughter Jennifer, 57, wrote: “My darling 88-year-old Mum we dragged around Scotland on a 7-week trip away from Australia back to her homeland.

“Couldn’t find the actual spot of Skyfall, it was along this road somewhere! It was freezing, I said mum please can you just hop out the car for a photo for me? Such a good sport such a darling mummy.”

The post and picture has received over 10,000 likes, and hundreds of comments from users left touched by the OAP’s journey.

One Facebook user wrote: “How awesome are you, a trip you will all remember.

“Could you not have bought her an extra cardie though? Bless her heart. What a trooper!”

Another replied: “Welcome back home. Hope she had a great time, go mammy.”

A third commented: “What a sweet thing to do for your elderly mum.”

Another said: “Fantastic. Golden opportunity for both of you.”

A fifth added: “Of course she did she’s Scottish, a warrior for life, she’s just a retired one. Bless her, beautiful lady.”

Trevor and Margaret Wilkinson on their wedding day. Image courtesy of Jennifer Nelson.

Speaking today (TUE) Jennifer said: “My mum went to 30 different schools and was billeted to people she didn’t know while my granny worked.

“My mum was sent to Dunfermline during the war as London was being bombed and that’s where they lived at the time, she stayed with an aunt and her family and said the conditions were horrendous.

“My husband came [to Scotland] for the first time, he’s an Aussie and he’s never been interested, so together we brought mum home again, for her last trip.

“It was very sad and heartbreaking, but she got to see her family for the last time.

“She is 88-years-old, and very mobility compromised now. I’m a registered nurse, so the trip was difficult and hard work, but worth the rewards of being there again with my mum.

“We were determined to find the Skyfall photo location, we were staying for a week in Glencoe village as part of our trip.

“One of our day trips was to drive to Glen Etive, we wanted to see it but were really wanting to see deer.

“Anyway it was freezing and I begged mum to get out of the car so I could take a photo.

“It was really hilarious as she thought I was mad but reluctantly did it, and my husband being a mad James Bond fanatic came up with the pose for the pic.

“She very reluctantly got out of the car, cringing the whole time saying ‘oh blimey, is that enough can I get back in the car now?’ but laughing the whole time, she was a good sport and happy about it.”