Scots mum launches £6.5k fundraiser appeal to revitalise old play park

A SCOTS mum has launched a £6,500 fundraiser appeal in the hopes of revitalising the dilapidated 25-year-old play park in the estate where she lives.

Debbie Morton had noticed that the park in her estate in Bellshill, North Lanarkshire was looking run down for years but when she looked into repairs, was told there was no factor for the homes.

The mum-of-two also tried to contact the company who built the homes but found they were no longer trading.

Debbie with daughters Penny and Skye at the park. Credit: Debbie Morton

This left the 39-year-old with little option but to try and rectify the situation herself – beginning with consulting neighbours about their thoughts.

Pharmacy worker Debbie has now set the £6,500 target to be able to purchase three new items of equipment – a two seat swing, a slide and a trim trail.

The hard-working mum took to social media yesterday in a plea writing: “Dear community, our housing estate has a very small play park in desperate need of upgrade.

“Unfortunately we have no factor and the builders of the housing estate no longer exist – I was informed the park is owned by the residents.

“I’ve started trying to raise funds to make this happen, firstly by asking for donations via Crowdfunder which I’ve sent to residents and so far we have just over £600.

“I’d love to hear any advice/ideas to help make this happen. Thank you.”

The park is run down and needs some repairs. Credit: Debbie Morton

Debbie’s Crowdfunder currently sits at £700, but she hopes that the full sum might be raised by late spring in order to allow for works to be completed for the school summer holidays.

Speaking today, Debbie said: “We moved here eight years ago and the park was beginning to look a little bit run down.

“I hoped that something might have been done but besides my kind neighbour maintaining the grass, nothing did.

“I hope to get the children in our estate a nice new play area that doesn’t need much maintenance so we don’t have to use other play parks in other estates.

“The play area has been an important space for me and my two young daughters, they’ve used our little park a lot over the years.

“After speaking to neighbours it was clear from the support that many were in favour of trying to create a new park and I set the ball rolling.

“I set up the crowdfunder and now we have some money, there’s no going back.

“My target is to reach £6,500 and be able to purchase three pieces of equipment, any extra would be used to get a better surface for the play area and repairing the fence.

“It will be a day to celebrate when the work starts.”

If you would like to donate to Debbie’s crowdfunder you can do so by visiting this link: crowdfunder.co.uk/p/castle-grove-play-park