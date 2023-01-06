RBT Review – Simplest Trading Platform

Top Features

Simples Mobile App

RBT mobile app trading platform is among the best in terms of simplicity and ease of use. The platform has a rudimentary design and only offers the basics functionalities. The app is also fast to use, allowing customers to navigate from one functionality to another within seconds.

The simple mobile app makes the platform one of the best choices for beginner traders. The simplicity combined with the fundamental functionalities is easy to crack for beginners. It also provides a great learning platform for users who may need to grasp the basics of online trading.

Investment Assets

RBT maintains a simplistic stance even regarding investment choices. The platform offers traders stocks, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies. While this may seem limited, it is a clear strategy of the platform for its primary target, the beginner traders. The asset classes on offer are some of the most basic with which most traders and investors can start.

No Trading Fees and Commissions

RBT does not charge trading fees or commissions to customers. Customers can trade stocks, ETFs, or cryptocurrencies without paying the trading fees or commissions that other platforms would charge. And this makes RBT one of the cheapest and most affordable trading platforms. Again, this is one of the main features that beginner traders find appealing.

Pros & Cons

Pros

Simple trading experience

Access to multiple cryptocurrencies

Low-cost trading

Cons

Limited investment options

Web Trading Experience

RBT also offers a web-based platform. Like the mobile app, this platform is straightforward, with only the most basic features and tools. Using the web-based platform feels the same as using the mobile app platform. Users can use both platforms simultaneously since they are synchronized.

Its simplicity makes trading on the web-based platform easy and fast. Shifting from one tool to another is easy and takes no time. So, customers using this platform enjoy a quick and seamless trading experience. Moreover, they don’t encounter crashes often because of the simple design and tools.

Research and Education

RBT provides essential research support and materials. The platform offers analyst recommendations, company background information, and other simple materials. These are helpful enough for a beginner trader to prevent information overload and confusion.

The daily newsletter is a fantastic resource. The editorial team behind the simple newsletter ensures that it summarizes market data daily for easy understanding. In addition, customers can access simple educational material on essential topics and issues such as ‘what is cryptocurrency’ and ‘what is ETFs.’

Customer Support

RBT only allows customers to call or use email to access customer support. Calling customer support is accessible and responsive. However, the broker responds to customers’ emails within 24 hours. Luckily, customers can use both options for a better customer experience.

Final Verdict

RBT is perfect for beginner investors interested in a simple and user-friendly trading platform. It is also suitable for investors whose interests in terms of investment are limited to stocks, ETFs, and cryptocurrency. But there may be better platforms for more experienced and active traders seeking more trading experience.

FAQs

Can I sell and buy Bitcoin on RBT?

The simple answer is yes. This broker facilitates crypto trading, supporting several cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin Cash.

Is RBT safe?

RBT is a legitimate broker with a physical headquarters and regional offices. While it may have recorded several security issues, these have not undermined its continued operation and services.

Can I trade international stocks on RBT?

Yes. RBT works with various local and international stock exchanges that allow customers to buy and sell global stocks.

How long do I wait before I start trading after opening my RBT account?

RBT comes out as the best platform because you can start trading immediately after opening and funding your account. As you wait for the funds deposited to be processed, the platform offers you some funds in your trading account that you can use immediately. Conventionally, you would have to wait for two or three days.

