Record number of available homes at popular site

Range of house types with quick move-in provide “something for everyone”

SEVEN properties are now available to families looking for a quick move-in date at a popular development located just outside Livingston.

Uphall Station Village by Dundas features a range of three, four and five bedroom semi-detached or stand-alone homes which are available at varying price points suitable for first-time buyers, to growing families looking to upsize.

The seven available homes – which range from £248,995 to £436,495 – mark a new record-high for the developer, which is eager to satisfy the demand for family homes in the commuter paradise parish.

Craig Fairfoull, Head of Sales and Marketing at Dundas, said: “At our Uphall Station Village development, there really is something for everyone – a range of house types at various price points that suit individual family needs and circumstances.

“For those looking to kick-start their new property journey as soon as possible, buyers are able to move into the available four-bedroom Crawford house type at the development as early as Spring this year.

“The three-bedroom Elliot house type – which is at the lower end of the price range – is a great option for first-time buyers, whereas the semi-detached Gilroy is perfect for growing families.”

Uphall Station Village is the perfect location for busy, working families and its location provides the ideal mix of idyllic, peaceful living with the hustle and bustle of urban city life approximately 15-minutes away.

Partners Sophie Bell and Lewis Alexander, who recently purchased their first home at Dundas’ Uphall Station Village development, were drawn to the spacious three-bedroom Gilroy house-type – of which there is still one remaining – and purchased the property late last year.

Sophie, 25, said: “Having grown up in the area and currently working in South Gyle, I was keen to live in Uphall Station.

“When we first went to view the development, we really liked the size of the Gilroy house. It was perfect for two people and would give us plenty of room to host friends and family. As Lewis works from home, it also meant that we were able to turn the third bedroom into an office space.

“Although we only moved into Uphall Station Village a few months ago, we are already loving our Gilroy house-type. There is so much space, which means there is lots that we can customise.”

All homes benefit from high-efficiency gas central heating with high-spec thermal insulation, integrated solar panels and high-performance double glazing.

The development’s recently refurbished show home showcases its versatility, with buyers having the space to design their home in a unique way that is ideal for individual needs.

Craig continued: “We have never had so many properties available at one site before at the same time – and so it is the perfect opportunity to build a happy, thriving and tight-knit community at the development.

“We are keen to encourage as many people as possible to come and visit the site so they can witness the benefits of its location and the array of house types which cater to individual preferences.”

Uphall Station Village is close to a wide range of shops and schools including Uphall Primary School, as well as Pumpherston and Uphall Station Community Primary School. Uphall train station is less than 10 minutes away from the development.

Dundas has a mission to create homes that make people feel great. Headquartered in Livingston and proudly Scottish, it has a track record of building well-designed homes that are higher spec than a vast majority of competitor properties.

The independently-owned developer is focused on building welcoming, integrated communities and making the journey of buying a home more straightforward, inspiring and fun.

To find out more about Uphall Station Village, visit: https://www.dundas.co.uk/developments/uphall-station-village

The show home at Uphall Station Village is available to view daily. For more information, please visit https://www.dundas.co.uk/developments/uphall-station-village, call 0345 853 5000 or email [email protected]