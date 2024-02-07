A SCOTS driving instructor has left social media users in stitches with hilarious clips of his light-hearted lessons with a student who has Tourette’s syndrome.

Nicky Lui of NL School of Motoring in North Lanarkshire took on pupil Andrea in November of last year and has been left howling several times by the learner’s involuntary tics.

Videos filmed by Nicky to help ease his students’ nerves have captured some of the best moments from the pair’s outings – including some hilarious Lorraine Kelly-related outbursts.

Video shows a compilation of the funniest moments on the pair’s numerous lessons together as the pair drive around in Nicky’s grey Kia.

The p[air have gained notoriety on social media for their back and forth.

Andrea is subjected to a particularly bad but hilarious tic which sees her call her driving instructor: “Teenage mutant Elon Musk, f**k face w***er.”

Nicky can only laugh at such a bizarre outburst, as he remarks: “I’ve never been called that before.”

Andrea, taking it in her stride, chuckles as she jokes: “Wow. I don’t think you’ll ever be called it again.”

The footage then cuts to a clip of Andrea as she says: “I hope that Graham Norton sees this video.”

Nicky responds, “Graham Norton, aye?” as Andrea remarks: “I better get on the red chair.”

Nicky then replies: “Maybe aye, that’ll definitely be getting launched back, won’t it?”

Andrea responds, “F**k off, I wouldn’t (sic) want to walk, I’d want launched” before suffering another tic and adding: “Launched into Lorraine Kelly’s a*hole.”

Nicky laughs to himself before Andrea’s tics continue, as she says: “She’s getting it stinking, off your dad. She is getting it rotten the day [though] isn’t she?”

The clip then cuts to Andrea murmuring an inaudible tic before Nicky remarks: “A lot of bum tics today.”

Before Andrea can address it further, she suffers a further tic, saying: “Aye there’s a lot of bum tics today- your mum buys tampons from Aldi, she calls them Jampax.”

Nicky is left in stitches at the bizarre outburst as Andrea questions: “What the f**k? Jesus Christ.”

The footage cuts to the pair having a further conversation about Loraine Kelly as Nicky remarks that: “Wee Jamie likes Loraine Kelly as well, aye he’s a big fan.”

Andrea responds with a tic exclaiming, “Jamie Nolan, king of the paedos”, which leaves Nicky in one final bout of laughter.

The compilation of the hilarious duos best bits was shared to social media yesterday with the caption: “Driving lesson with Tourette’s.”

It has since received over 3,700 likes and more than 120 comments from Nicky and Andrea’s fans who were quick to show appreciation for the pair’s dynamic relationship in the comments.

One user said: “It’s really good to see a student and instructor so at ease with it. They both look really comfortable regardless of the Tourette’s. Good relationship there and a really good instructor.”

Another added: “A decent comedy writer couldn’t even come up with anything close to her one-liners.”

A third wrote: “I can only understand her during her outbursts. I shouldn’t laugh but I can’t stop.”

A fourth replied: “Bless her. I’m pleased she got this guy as an instructor. Perfect pair.”