BLACKBURN Rovers have been slammed by fans over their pre-match children’s entertainment option dubbed a “disgrace”.

A picture snapped on Saturday showed industrial waste bins being used as makeshift targets for young fans of the Lancashire club to try and chip a football into.

Many were left unimpressed by the car park offering and were left facing further disappointment after their side fell to a 2-1 defeat to Queen’s Park Rangers at Ewood Park.

Blackburn Rovers were panned by fans who labelled the club a ‘disgrace’ over the poor pre-match children’s entertainment.

One dad slammed the whole set up comparing it to famed Peter Kay comedy Phoenix Nights and claimed it was something you’d expect to see on the sitcom rather than at a professional football club.

The image shows a blue tent set up on the concourse of the famed stadium of the former Premier League champions in Blackburn, Lancashire.

Inside the structure there are three bins at the back with their lids open, leaning against the brickwork of the stadium, branded with the name Suez – an official partner of Blackburn Rovers.

The bins each have a single sticker of a Blackburn Rovers strip stuck on the front in a paltry attempt to make them seem more appealing.

A man can be seen standing with a charity box decked out in the blue and white of the club with several footballs being guarded behind him.

On the left of the image, a youngster appears to have given their best attempt at binning the ball but has instead left it precariously close to what appears to be the electrics to the stadium.

The image was shared online by Blackburn Rovers fan James Leathert on Saturday with the caption: “Look at the state of this, from top to bottom it’s a disgrace.

“Children’s entertainment pre-match, can you chip a ball into a wheelie bin? Something you see in Phoenix Nights.”

His post received over 3,700 likes with hundreds of comments from fellow fans who were left stunned at the lacklustre offering on show.

One said: “Stick a couple of stickers on the wheelie bins and jobs a good ‘un, they will think they’re playing at Wembley.”

Another added: “Yeah, collect the ball kid but don’t touch the electrics, looks like the start of an episode of Casualty.”

A third joked: “Next one is you can dribble round these traffic cones that we pinched from the council.”

Blackburn Rovers couldn’t turn their pressure into three points during their weekend fixture with QPR.

The home team had more possession and shots on target with over 200 more passes but could only manage one goal.

The defeat leaves the side sat nervously above the relegation zone with just 33 points so far this season.