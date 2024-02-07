A CAR-MAD lad has left Brits baffled after getting a huge tattoo of his beloved motor’s number plate on his arm.

Ryan Mullen quickly fell in love with his black Skoda Fabia that he purchased after getting rid of his previous Ford Fiesta.

The 19-year-old subsequently decided to pay homage to his favourite motor by getting the 2003 hatchback’s numberplate – AY53 FZP – inked on his forearm.

The teen from Rugby, Warwickshire, says he has “no regrets” over his bizarre tribute – but after sharing snaps of the artwork online, his choice has left others less than convinced.

The silly teenager decided he loved the car so much he got a permanent reminder of it.

Images of Ryan’s tat show his right forearm emblazoned with the black ink, which consists of what looks to be a rather shakily drawn rectangle meant to resemble the shape of the actual plate.

Inside the rectangle are large bold letters and numbers reading AY53 FZP in the exact style seen on the plates that adorn British motors.

Ryan claims he got the tattoo out of adoration for his 20-year-old car which he wrote that he loves “more than you will ever know”.

Social media users however were shocked by the scale of the bold black letters, with many quick to question the teen’s choice of size.

Others left sceptical comments over the tattoo artist’s credentials, with some even claiming the inkwork is fake due to its quality.

Ryan shared the images to social media on Wednesday with the caption: “I’m aware a lot of people don’t agree with it but I have no regrets.”

The post has since received over 47,200 likes and more than 1,390 comments from social media users who chipped in with their own opinions on the tattoo.

One user said: “Imagine in 10 years’ time my dad has a 53 plate Skoda tattooed on him.”

Another added: “It’s one thing getting a reg tatted on you but it’s another when it’s done that badly.”

A third replied: “Someone needs to find this car and write it off.”

A fourth however, wrote: “This might be single-handedly the most iconic tattoo I have ever seen, the fact it’s about a Fabia just makes it better. No regrets bro.”

Another claimed: “I have my reg tatted very small of my car that saved me from a very deep mental health situation… they mean a lot to some.”