A COCKNEY gran has left social media in stitches with her hilarious foul-mouthed review of viral movie Saltburn.

Margie Keefe – otherwise known as Grime Gran – was visited by her grandson Beau Keefe last Friday who decided to give her a showing of the NSFW blockbuster.

The 85-year-old was left unimpressed by the racy film though and made sure to let Beau know what she thought of his taste in cinema.

The video shows the OAP – who is also grandmother to grime DJ and videographer Risky Roadz – sitting in her chair watching on in horror as the film plays on the TV.

She leans her head into her hand as she asks her grandson: “Do you have to put this fing filth on? Oh God, what a load of fing filth.”

Covering her eyes with her hand she leans back in an effort to process one of the films more X-rated scenes before turning back to her grandson.

She asks him repeatedly, “Do you watch this?” whilst gesturing at the TV in disbelief, obviously horrified by her grandson’s choice of film.

Beaus asks, “What’s he doing?” to which Margie hilariously responds: “You know what he’s f***ing doing without me having to tell you.

“Look for your fing self, you’ve probably watched it umpteen times. Oh, for f’s sake.”

Coming to one notoriously disturbing scene the grandmother continues her hilarious foul-mouthed review of the racy film.

She exclaims: “He’s sniffing the fing water, get it off! Get it off! Don’t tell me people sit and watch all this fing filth, they must do.

“Get this fing filth off Beau because I can’t watch it. It’s getting from bad to fing worse. I can’t watch this s**t. No, it’s too much, it’s too much”

Beau then retorts, “Just watch it”, prompting his grandma to yell back: “Watch it? It’s fing filth, it’s filth. How can you watch this all the fing time?

“Good God I’m 85, I don’t want to f*ing watch all this st. God help us.

“If grandad was alive, he’d say, ‘What you f***ing sitting there tolerating him for?'”

Margie’s hilarious reaction was shared to social media by Beau last Friday with the caption: “Made nan watch Saltburn.”

It has since received over 106,000 likes and 3,400 comments from social media users left in stitches at Margie’s X-rated reaction to the movie.

One user said: “’I can’t watch this’ then proceeds to watch… love it.”

Another added: “Nan not wanting to watch it but can’t take her eyes off it. This lady is national treasure.”

A third wrote: “she needs to be on Gogglebox, she is brilliant.”

Another replied: “I absolutely love her, I could spend the whole day laughing with her, absolute legend.