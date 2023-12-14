A SHOCKING video allegedly shows British rapper M Dot R arguing with firemen after blocking the entrance to their fire station with his car.

M Dot R, real name Moses Robert McGeorge, has gained an online following for his use of Jamaican Patois – particularly in his freestyles that gained attention earlier this year.

However, a video has now emerged of what appears to be the rapper in a heated debate with a fireman after he parked his car on a double yellow line right outside the entrance of the station.

The video, filmed by stunned local Georgia, appears to show the rapper standing at the driver’s side of a silver Vauxhall Astra alongside four children as he is mid-debate with a fireman.

The car is parked on double yellow lines, in a box junction right outside the station in Sheerness on the Isle of Sheppey, Kent blocking the way for any fire engines attempting to get out.

The firemen seem to be trying to leave the fire station to respond to an emergency as one of their ranks argues with what looks to be M Dot R.

The fireman can be heard telling the supposed rapper to “go away” as part of a demand to move his car, which he angrily responds to, repeatedly roaring: “I’m going out the way.”

The children accompanying him climb into the car, with the alleged rapper following suit as the fireman calmly says: “Go away. You’re an idiot.”

People can be heard behind the camera discussing the scenes, saying: “F***ing p***k, what is he doing?”

The man then throws his car into reverse and backs up out of the way as those behind the camera comment: “In a box junction and everything. That’s an instant nick, a box junction, isn’t it?”

With the car now out the way, the fire engine turns its lights and sirens on and rushes out the station to the scene of the emergency, leaving the alleged musician red-faced in his car.

Georgia posted the video to social media last Sunday tagging M Dot R in the caption.

The video has quickly gained over 27,100 likes and more than 1,490 comments from users left astonished by the shocking parking and demeanour.

One user said: “I thought M Dot R was a big-time rapper? Clapped out old banger car. His lifestyle is as a fake as his Jamaican accent.”

Another replied: “Can’t believe someone would be so utterly thick to park outside a fire station in a box junction.”

A third added: “They should be allowed to push any vehicles out the way that [are] blocking them.”

Another commented: “I just hope they managed to save the person/s that needed rescued, [those] few minutes waiting for him to move his car could have been crucial.”

A fifth wrote: “That’s terrible, anyone that has this intentional abusive attitude towards the emergency services should have their licence revoked.”

M Dot R has been contacted for comment.