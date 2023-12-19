Heartwarming footage sees humble fireman drive over an hour to return woman’s lost bag

THIS is the heartwarming moment a fireman delivers a woman’s lost handbag after driving over an hour to return it.

Georgia Girelli was initially left devastated after losing her handbag at her workplace’s Christmas party on Saturday.

However, she was overjoyed when just one day later, fireman Nyma Zadeh appeared at her front door in Hertfordshire, with the bag in hand.

Footage captured by Georgia’s Ring doorbell shows Nyma waiting for an answer as Georgia – who was at her friend’s house at the time – greets him over the speaker.

The pair exchange hellos before Georgia asks: “Have you got my bag?”

Nyma – who travelled almost 30 miles from North London – confirms he has Georgia’s bag to which she exclaims: “Oh my God. I’ve been crying my eyes out. How have you got my bag?”

Nyma then explains that he found the bag at a petrol station, before asking if Gorgia would like to take it from him or if he should just post it through the door.

Unable to collect the bag, Georgia asks Nyma to leave it behind the wheelie bins outside her house before requesting that Nyma send her his bank details so she can reward him.

Nyma then replies: “Do you know what, I was going to leave it until tomorrow morning, but I remember my ex lost her bag on a night out and she was that stressed I just thought ‘I’ll just go and drop it off now’.”

Georgia explains: “You don’t understand, I was literally crying my eyes out.”

Nyma tries to post the bag through the letterbox but quickly realises it won’t fit, leading Georgia to ask him to store it inside one of the wheelie bins.

Georgia then says: “Listen, what’s your number? I’m going to send you some money.”

However, the humble fireman refuses her request, saying instead: “Na don’t worry. Just pay it forward – just do something nice for the next person. Take care Georgia, you have a good night.”

Insistent though, Georgia urges him to go into her purse and take some money, but Nyma refuses again, revealing: “Georgia, listen, I’m a firefighter, I don’t need money for doing a good deed.

“You take care love.”

Seemingly overwhelmed by the kind Samaritan, Georgia repeatedly sobs “Thank you so much” as Nyma wanders away.

The clip was posted to social media on Sunday by Georgia’s workplace Bows Boutique, with the caption: “We had the Bows Christmas Party last night, the pics to follow but I wanted to share this video…

“One of the girls lost her handbag and this guy came to Hertfordshire from North London to bring it back because he found it.

“It’s safe to say he was the hero, and we are all at Bows so grateful for making our girl so happy.

“How amazing is this to do and a huge thank you.”

The video has since received over 123,600 likes and more than 2,000 comments from users left awestruck by the act of kindness.

One user said: “I don’t know either of their circumstances but is it just me that wants them to get together?”

Another added: “Where can I find a man like this please.”

A third replied: “Just pay it forward, bless him. Goes to show there [are] still some good souls in this world.”

Another commented: “The minute he said firefighter that explained everything… the world’s realest heroes.”

A fifth wrote: “We need more like this gentleman.”