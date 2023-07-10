DRAMATIC footage shows the moment a woman is rescued by firefighters after severe flooding left her desperately clinging to the roof of her car.

The incredible rescue was filmed by stunned witnesses amid storms in the city of Zaragoza, northeast Spain yesterday.

Countless motorists found themselves stranded after heavy downpours and winds of up to 60mph left them trapped in their vehicles or grabbing onto trees to save themselves.

One video filmed by an unnamed witness shows a woman hanging on for dear life as she sat atop the roof of her car, awaiting rescue by a group of brave firefighters.

It is unclear how long the woman clung to her car before help arrived.

In the video, the unknown woman can be seen clinging to the roof of her red vehicle, which is nearly completely submerged underwater.

She was apparently forced to climb to the top of her car to avoid getting swept away by the gushing water that has turned the street into a muddy river.

Two other men appear to have also been rendered helpless by the extreme flooding, with one of them holding onto a nearby street whilst the other looks to be standing on a car right behind the woman’s.

A firefighter can be seen standing closer to the camera in the middle of the flooded road, where the water rushes violently past him at the height of his knees.

The firefighter, dressed in full protective gear, appears to be signalling other rescuers, who can be seen arriving a moment later.

He points to the stranded woman’s direction and the fire truck then pulls up right next to her.

Rescuers carefully exit the truck while stepping solely on its wheels and its tall bumper to meander round towards her.

One of the firefighters takes the woman in his arms and carries her into the truck, while others appear to be lending a hand to the two trapped men before the footage cuts.

It is unclear how long the woman remained stuck before she was saved and authorities have so far not provided an update on her condition.

Some 200 members of local fire stations, police departments as well as cleaning companies have been actively involved in city rescues, according to local media reports.

Despite the heavy rains, police said there were only a couple of minor traffic collisions with no injuries.

Five autonomous communities received warnings today of the risk of heat, rain, storms or coastal phenomena, according to the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET).

The video was shared to social media yesterday (THUR) where it has since attracted over 200 likes, and comments from users praising the firefighters for their daring rescue.

One user commented: “What anguish I went through seeing the girl in that situation.”

Another wrote: “Firefighters (are) always on the right side of history.”

A third said: “Poor girl, the water has come to pass over her car, I don’t wish on anyone what she will have suffered. I’m glad it had a happy ending.”