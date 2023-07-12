HOUSE-HUNTERS have been left stunned by a £300,000 cottage – that could allow you to drive right into the living room.

The property, located on Wellow Road, in the town of Ollerton, Nottinghamshire is listed on property website Rightmove, and has puzzled many would-be buyers thanks to its unusual garage setup.

Despite boasting a massive backyard with long pathways and three outbuildings, it seems there was no place to fit a parking space into, other than to squeeze it inside the home itself.

The property has been mocked by social media users for the bizarre choice of parking space.

With its red-bricked walls and lush, green backyard, one could easily be persuaded into making the three-bedroom cottage their new home.

But house-hunters have been baffled by the odd placement of the garage which apparently allows you to drive straight inside the house.

With nothing more than a loose curtain to divide it from a cosy sunroom, the parking area makes quite the talking point.

Perhaps more confusing still is the eye-catching excess of outdoor space which makes for a spectacular garden featuring extensive lawns, patio seating areas, pathways, a gazebo, and beautiful surrounding shrubs.

There is even additional storage space for garden essentials, as well as two outbuildings currently serving as a home office and workshop.

And inside, the home has an open-plan kitchen/diner that showcases wooden beams which run throughout the house.

On the first floor, there are three well-sized bedrooms with spacious closets, with one of them even being equipped with a kitchen sink.

In the listing, estate agents Buckley Brown wrote: “This beautifully unique and stunning three-bedroom cottage offers spacious living accommodation, with a gorgeous mix of both traditional and modern features that will truly impress upon internal viewing.

“The garden is in a league of its own, whilst the location is also fantastic, nearby to a range of local shops and amenities including Rufford Abbey Park.”

A picture of the property’s garage was shared on social media yesterday (MON) by a user who ironically captioned it: “You can park there mate.”

The post has since received over 2,300 likes and dozens of comments from users left scratching their head at the bizarre choice of parking space.

One user joked: “Ah, nothing like carbon monoxide in the morning.”

Another quipped: “One bed + single garage or two bed if you use the bus.”

A third said: “If I had a Tesla it would be part of my family.”

Another added: “Just because you can doesn’t mean you should.”