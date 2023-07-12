AN IRISH family have launched a £128,000 fundraiser plea to get life-changing surgery for their young daughter to help her walk pain-free.

Roisin O’Loughlin was born at just 27 weeks old, weighing little over 2lbs, and was diagnosed with cerebral palsy soon after – a condition that seriously affects her balance and posture.

The now-7-year-old’s disorder has left her relying on the use of a walker just to move around, and a wheelchair for any further distances.

Despite immense pain in her limbs, the brave youngster has now been offered a chance to walk aid-free as a candidate for selective dorsal rhizotomy (SDR) surgery.

Roisin was prematurely born at 27 weeks at just 2lb 1oz and was soon diagnosed with cystic PVL (periventricular leukomalacia).

The procedure could help Roisin walk normally and without pain, but sadly cannot be performed in Ireland, instead requiring her to travel to a surgeon over in Missouri, USA.

Desperate to give their daughter the comfortable life she deserves, parents Niall and Margaret have set up a GoFundMe campaign in the hopes of raising £128,278.

In the fundraiser, Margaret wrote: “Hi all,

“Roisin O Loughlin is our beautiful 7-year-old daughter. She was born prematurely at 27 weeks weighing just 2lb 1oz.

“In the early hours, days and weeks of her life she fought very hard to live. We were very lucky to be able to bring our baby girl home to her brothers.

“Roisin was diagnosed with cystic PVL (periventricular leukomalacia) before leaving hospital. Roisin has cerebral palsy.

“She has been receiving a number of different therapies from an early age. She wears orthotics on her legs during the day. She uses a walker to help her to get around and a wheelchair for longer distances.

“Roisin is a happy, clever, sociable little girl who is very much loved by family and friends and always has a smile to share.

“She loves sport and doesn’t let her disability stop her from playing football with her friends on the local team or going horse riding on Saturdays.

“She is learning to swim and loves diving under the water. She is a brave girl who won’t let disability prevent her from trying something new.

“Some days Roisin suffers with pains in her legs, her feet, her back and her wrist.

“Some days cerebral palsy can get her down so much and she feels sad but she is a warrior and this will not stop her from living her life.

“She attends physiotherapy every week and does exercises and stretches at home.

“She has spasticity (tightness in muscles) in her legs and this is causing her pain and making it difficult for her to move.

“Recently we were delighted to hear that Roisin has been accepted for SDR surgery by Dr. Parks in St. Louis, Missouri, U.S.A. – a specialist surgery that is not available in Ireland.

“This surgery has the potential to have a hugely positive impact on Roisin’s life – reducing her spasticity, improving posture, balance and her overall level of comfort.

“Unfortunately, this surgery and the follow up therapies are expensive and are beyond what we can afford ourselves.

“We would be so very grateful for any donation towards this surgery and the follow up care to help Roisin.

“Thank you. Niall and Mags.”

At the time of writing, Roisin’s campaign has managed to raise just under £40,000.

If you wish to donate, please visit: https://gofund.me/3dcea13b