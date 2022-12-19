A GOFUNDME for the daughter of a dad who passed away in a tragic car accident is nearing its goal just two days after being set up.

Tom Culshaw tragically lost his life in a car accident last Saturday, leaving behind his four-year-old daughter Daisy.

The 28-year-old died at the scene of the accident at Royds Avenue in Holmfirth, West Yorkshire.

Pictured: Tom and daughter Daisy. (C) Poppie-Leigh Gorton.

Friends and family quickly set up the fundraiser with the aims of providing some financial stability for Daisy and now, just two days later, the GoFundMe is little more than £500 away from hitting its target of £20,000.

The fundraiser reads: “We are raising money for Tom’s daughter, Daisy aged 4. On 10 December 2022, Tom Culshaw, aged 28, sadly was in a tragic car accident which took his life.

“We would like to raise some money for Daisy for when she is older – due to Tom’s sudden death she will not have this financial support and we feel like this would be the best way to pay our respects to Tom by supporting his daughter.

“Anyone that knew Tom knows how much his daughter idolised him and the bond they had.

“This money will go into a savings account which won’t be accessible for Daisy until she is 21. We understand this is close to Christmas so any donations are very much appreciated!

“Thank you in advance for any support. Love from Tom’s friends and family.”

Donors have flooded to the comments section of the GoFundMe page to leave heartwarming messages of support and condolence.

Pictured (L to R): Daisy, Tom and Poppie-Leigh. (C) Poppie-Leigh Gorton.

Christopher Marshall said: “Devastated by the news about Tom losing his life, me and Michelle send our love and thoughts to all of his family.”

Rebekah Pittard said: “Such sad news, rest in peace Tom. You truly were loved by so many.”

Michelle Wood said: “I feel for the family, I lost my daughter not long ago, and it breaks my heart to see another mother and family to have to go through what I went through.

“Three children without a mother, wish I could have given more, but hope my little donation will help.”

Poppy Brennand said: “Me and Kie used to play out with Tom on Dill Hall Lane, we were childhood friends. His daughter is in my child’s class and they are now friends.

“Thinking of his friends and his dear family, so sorry for your loss.”

Tom’s former partner and Daisy’s mum Poppie-Leigh Gorton also shared the heartbreaking news on social media last week.

Tojm would take Daisy to London every year since she was just a one-year old tot. (C) Poppie-Leigh Gorton.

Speaking today, Poppie-Leigh, 25, said: “Tom was known by everyone as an amazing father to Daisy. They were inseparable, he absolutely adored her and she adored him.

“From the minute she was born there’s nothing he wouldn’t have done for her. She’s only four going on five this month and she will never forget how much her daddy loved her.

“She keeps saying to me now ‘my daddy was so strong, mummy’ and he was so brave. They had the most loving relationship, they were best friends – she’s always been a daddy’s girl.

“Me and Tom got together when I was 18, just turning 19, soon as we got together he wanted a baby – it was just six months later I got pregnant with Daisy and he was so happy, he couldn’t wait to be a dad.

“He even gave [Daisy] her beautiful name. We lived together at his mum’s for the first year until we got our house together.

“Mine and Tom’s relationship was very up and down, he loved me a lot and I loved him too but we split up when Daisy was two, so he moved back to his mum’s and I stayed at the house that we moved into together.

“We then shared Daisy half and half, he wanted her all the time and we’d argue over who should have her more because we both wanted her all the time.

“We had our moments like most relationships but no matter what was going on between us he was always there for his daughter.

“The fundraiser has been set up because Tom is no longer here to support Daisy for now and her future, so the money will be a start for her when she turns 21.

“He only ever wanted her to have the best and be dressed the best. He’d already bought all her Christmas and birthday presents.

“Her birthday is on the 29th of December, she will be turning five. He had already booked her princess party and paid for it.

“He was so organised this year for everything and just wanted her to be happy and feel loved.”

At the time of writing, the fundraiser has raised an incredible £19,429.

To donate to the GoFundMe you can visit:https://gofund.me/20befeef