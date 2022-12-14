A PHOTOGRAPHER has captured adorable images of a red squirrel posing next to the “smallest Christmas tree” in Scotland.

Anthony Cunningham managed to snap the moment a red squirrel popped up next to a fir tree sprig in Galloway Forest Park, Dumfries and Galloway on Friday.

A pair of squirrels were sniffing about at hazelnuts left out by the 57-year-old when he managed to capture the festive-looking images.

Anthony, from Bedford, Bedfordshire, struck gold though when one of the squirrels sat upright and created a scene straight out of a storybook.

The adorable squirrel appears to be mesmerised by the tiny tree. (C) Anthony Cunningham.

The series of images show the cute woodland critter gazing at the tiny tree with its paws clasped curiously in front of it.

The sprig looks identical to a Christmas tree and the set up gives the impression that the rodent is gearing up to decorate for the festive period.

The squirrel even appears to be smiling in one of the pictures as its red ears are pricked upright with its bushy tail framing its small head.

Anthony shared the adorable images online today, writing: “Red squirrel with the smallest Christmas tree I have seen.”

The post has received hundreds of likes with dozens of comments from users who expressed their delight at the seasonal shot.

Alison Gaunt said: “Lovely shots, Anthony. I expect it’s now got a lovely snowy decoration on the tiny tree.”

Simona Alias said: “The cutest thing ever.”

Gill Heriz said: “Squirrel Nutkin!”

Maureen Ryan said: “He’s watching it grow.”

Speaking today, Anthony said: “I was heading back home after a week in Scotland in the campervan, parked up in a Scottish forest area somewhere in Dumfries and Galloway.

“I went for a walk around the forest with my camera to see what wildlife was about as it was a frosty morning but soon cleared when the sun came out.

Another red squirrel was captured by the keen photographer. (C) Anthony Cunningham.

“I saw red squirrels, and local residents had put hazelnuts on the old tree trunks for the squirrels but the squirrels would just run off and bury them.

“So what I [normally] do is take the nut out of the shell and the squirrel will sit and eat the nut.

“I just wait till they eat the nut to get this sort of photo. The nuts are usually in the ivy so you can’t see them.

“It happened very quickly as two squirrels kept coming in for the nuts so I didn’t realise what the photos looked like until I got home and saw them on the computer.

“But it was amazing to watch.”

The red squirrel is the UK’s only native squirrel species and used to be a common sight across the country.

However, upon the introduction of the grey squirrel as an ornamental species in the 1870s the red squirrel population has dropped from around 3.5m to between 120,000 and 160,000 individuals.

Grey squirrels carry a disease which does not appear to affect their health but often kills red squirrels.

Grey squirrels are also more likely to eat green acorns so will decimate food sources before they ripen for the reds to make use of them.

The red squirrel population in England is now thought to be as low as 15,000 with the rodents being officially announced as “Near Threatened” in England, Wales and Northern Ireland in 2018.