A WOMAN has been left baffled amid a “nightmare” delivery saga after claiming to have received a felt-tip pen instead of the Xbox she had ordered.

Mags McNally had purchased an Xbox One last month from online secondhand shop Vinted, as part of her seasonal shopping.

However, the 58-year-old was left bemused when, five days after ordering it, an Evri driver allegedly delivered what was an unusually small package.

Mags, from Manchester, opened the parcel and was shocked to discover the £103 console had seemingly been replaced by a £1 green felt-tip pen.

Pictured: The packaging with the pen on top. (C) Mags McNally.

Lawyer Mags wrangled a refund from Vinted after constant correspondence with the company, but has now issued a warning to others to be wary when purchasing items online.

Taking to social media the same day, Mags shared her disbelief.

She wrote: “I’m waiting for an Xbox to be delivered today instead I get this. Is there a contact number for Evri Customer Service?”

In her post, Mags shared an image of the grey package opened with the green pen sitting on top.

The post has received dozens of likes and comments from many users who shared their shock at the apparent rip-off.

Mags added in the comments: “Vinted – I think with them, the sellers doesn’t [sic] receive the money until I mark as received.

“But I think Evri mixed the parcel up because they posted a pen instead of my item.”

Jane Andreoli said: “Report it to the police. They have stolen your goods, it’s straightforward theft.”

Mags went back and forth with Vinted in hopes for a resolution. (C) Mags McNally

Alexandru Draghici said: “F***ing s**t people, they are rubbish. S****est company ever.”

Gary Lewis said: “More like you bought an egg box and they hatched and ran away. Definitely a scam…obviously you’ve been conned by the seller.”

Jonathan Taylor said: “Wow! Bet that was like winning the lottery?

“That’s a seller scam, unfortunately. Chase it up via PayPal if you used that to pay.”

Steph Courtnage said: “Think you may have been scammed by the seller. I’ve heard of this before, selling consoles at a really good price and sending something different.”

Speaking today, Mags said: “It was a nightmare. I bought an Xbox from Vinted, paid for it, then the money was taken and I received a pen through the door.

Mags has finally been issued a refund but would like others to be cautious of where they buy secondhand goods. (C) Mags McNally.

“On the Evri site it said that they had delivered the Xbox, that they left the time and a photo, and they had marked the Xbox as being delivered. But it was a pen, not an Xbox.”

“This happened in November, but I eventually I got a refund after emailing and calling them on numerous occasions.”

Evri and Vinted have been contacted for comment.