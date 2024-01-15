A BRIT was left shocked when she caught her delivery driver throwing a parcel into her front garden.

Beth Robyn had purchased a present for her son earlier this month and was soon expecting its arrival.

However, the mum from Keighley, West Yorkshire, was soon left “mortified” after checking her CCTV camera and discovering that the Evri driver had launched the parcel into her garden, resulting in alleged damage.

Furious at the situation, Beth took to social media yesterday to share the shocking footage.

Video shows a man dressed in a a pair of light blue jeans, a black hooded jumper and black scarf covering his mouth.

The man can be seen walking from his car as a group of people watch him exit the vehicle.

The onlookers can be seen smirking as the man walks past then, appearing to mock him.

The unknown man can then be seen walking towards Beth’s home in Keighley, where it appears that no one is home.

The man then checks a white parcel in-hand as he walks towards the front gate to the garden.

Moments later, he appears to be taking a photograph as proof of the delivery before looking back at the onlookers watching him on the street.

The man can then be seen taking a step forward before ultimately launching the garden.

The parcel hits the ground, however, the alleged driver does not seem to care as he quickly looks away and walks back to his car.

The onlooker can be seen also walking away from the residential home.

Beth took to social media on Monday to share the shocking footage, writing: “Seems Evri now have a new way to deliver”.

The post received hundreds of likes and dozens of comments and shares as many were left equally stunned by the footage.

Danielle Cree wrote: “Why on earth did he leave his car door wide open while he had a car full of parcels while people were walking past, is what I can’t get over [sic].

“’Cause he couldn’t keep his eyes off those kids near his car.”

David Cocking said: “I’m an Evri delivery driver all I can say is I’m glad I don’t deliver like that.

“That’s why Evri has a bad name – through people like that who can’t be bothered knocking on the door and delivering the parcel properly.

“I go to the door and deliver properly and if they’re not in I take it back with me and try to re-deliver it later on that day.”

Carl Gayle commented: “He was in a state or urgency. If you look you will see he left his car door open with a bunch of people/kids walking past.

“If he had the common sense to lock his car or at least shut his door, he would have been able to deliver the parcel properly instead of constantly looking over his shoulder at his car and using the parcel as a frisbee.”

Ryan Hill added: “Why do they employ these chavs? See the group of boys egging him on up the road probably telling him to throw it.”

Pictured: The shocking moment the driver threw the parcel. (C) Beth Robyn/Facebook.

Danielle Britain wrote: “It looked like he was getting crap from the kids on the path near his car.

“He might have thrown it because they said something to him. They were very close to his car. He could have been making sure they didn’t rob it.”

Beth added in the comments: “I’ve reported it as damaged from the company as well. Friend of mine has had the same today from the same area and apparently he’s allowed to do that as long as it’s on the property.

“Somehow, I don’t think so […]. I was mortified watching it back.”

In an update yesterday, Beth claimed that she has since been refunded and that the driver has been fired for his actions.

An Evri spokesperson said:“ Our ambition is that every customers experience is a positive one. We’ve apologised to Ms Robyn and provided a goodwill payment.

“This delivery falls below the standards we expect and the courier will no longer be delivering on behalf of Evri.

“We work with over 20,000 couriers on a day-to-day basis, the vast majority of which are honest and hard-working, local people, delivering parcels in their own communities with an average star rating of 4.7 our out 5.”