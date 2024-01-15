ONE of Scotland’s leading event companies, 21CC Group Ltd has acquired the award-winning laser and visual installation company, funktioncreep.

The addition of these services to the 21CC portfolio bolster the company’s offering, enhancing its ability to offer a variety of event design and technical solutions on a large scale to clients.

The deal will create opportunities for 21CC Group to move into new sectors and deliver even bigger events with the addition of laser displays, 3D video mapping and visual effects.

The acquisition will allow the firm to offer a wide range of new services.

Funktioncreep, known for its impressive technical expertise, is based in Midlothian and has delivered more than 1,600 bespoke productions since it was established in 2006.

Clients include Peter Vardy, People’s Postcode Lottery, Culture Creative, Tigerlily and Edinburgh’s Hogmanay as well as A-list festivals such as Glastonbury, TRNSMT, Creamfields, Celtic Connections and Terminal V.

Geoff Crow, Director of 21CC Group commented: “In line with our ambition to become the market leaders in event sector technology and sustainable technical advancements, and with sustainable event delivery high on the political and social agenda, the next natural stage of development for 21CC Group is lasers, projections, and holographic productions.

“One of our founding mantras was to be at the cutting edge of technology within the events sector and acquiring functioncreep brings new skills, experiences and abilities into 21CC Group, which will enable us to push and develop new technologies within the sector, to ensure we remain just that; on the cutting edge of technology.”

Funktioncreep Technical Director Andy Stentiford says, “Having worked alongside 21CC Group on many high-profile projects, we have witnessed first-hand the energy, skill, and enthusiasm the team brings to every event, and this very much aligns with our ethos.

“Alongside our excellent working relationship, the new technologies employed by both companies on events have blurred the line between our businesses, so it made complete sense to join forces, allowing us to bring the joint 21CC Group / funktioncreep offering to all our clients.

“This structure will also enable funktioncreep to offer existing clients a wider range of in-house services.”