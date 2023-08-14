A DAD was left shocked after claiming an Evri driver scanned his parcel as delivered at a nearby shop – before walking back out with it again.

Tony Nguyen had been away from his home in Dagenham, East London when he received a notification that his parcel had been dropped off at the shop next door.

The 50-year-old was expecting a £22 delivery from online shopping megastore Temu for his daughter Megan, and received a photograph as proof of delivery.

However, when business owner Tony went to collect earlier this month, the parcel was gone, and after a quick CCTV check, found the driver had seemingly pinched it himself.

Shocking footage shows the alleged Evri driver inside the shop, dropping an orange parcel onto the checkout desk.

He can then be seen having a brief exchange with the cashier, before lifting the package up again and walking away.

Meanwhile, other customers can be seen seemingly laughing at the scene as the driver strolls past and out the shop/

Further footage shows the photograph taken by the alleged driver, whose hand can be seen sticking out as two orange parcels sit on the checkout desk.

An alleged member of staff can be seen leaning on the counter, with one hand on another person’s delivered parcel, and another with their hand resting on their chin.

Tony took to social media on Tuesday to share the footage, writing: “[Evri] driver walking away with one of my parcels, after delivering both my parcels to a neighbour and sending me pictures to confirm both parcels have been delivered.”

The post received dozens of likes and comments as many shocked viewers shared their divided opinions after seeing the footage.

Diarmuid Griffin wrote: “See, all robbing b******s and nobody in Evri gives two f***s.”

Glyn Kirpalani said: ”How can he steal it from a shop if he delivered it to your neighbour? Confusing.”

Kitty Conboy commented: “And the store let him, if it’s not on the manifest for the shop to receive it they refuse it until the next day.”

Pictured: The alleged driver who Tony claims took the parcel. (C) Tony Nguyen.

Sam Lou added: “Thieving b*****d.”

Ryan Terence wrote: “Why would he nick a Temu parcel, FFS?”

Speaking to Tony today, he said: “We run a small business and some times we get our parcels dropped at the neighbours.

“On this occasion, there were two parcels as shown in the post. One was the neighbour’s and the other was my daughter’s.

“She received a picture notification that the parcel had arrived as shown in the photo. When she went over to collect it, the neighbour stated that they didn’t have any parcel for her.

“She then showed the confirmation picture. When they checked the CCTV, it showed the driver taking the parcel and walking out the shop.

“The neighbours are a big store and has many staff. I did notify Evri via their chatbot. As usual, that was the end of it as it kept coming up as ‘item has been delivered.’

“Evri sent a email saying that a case has been opened and that was it. I sent a reply stating that I have CCTV, no reply.

“I found a business phone number for them and spoke to a human. That got nowhere. They kept telling me I need to go online and speak to the chatbot.”

Evri has been approached for comment.