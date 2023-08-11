SCOTS have been left in stitches after an American app was launched unknowingly sharing the same name as a well-known Scottish phrase.

Square Go was announced on Wednesday and sells itself as a mobile app that offers users access to a large booking system of self-care services in their area.

However, the team at developers Creative Studio appear to have missed their research in the Scottish market, with the app’s name doubling as the Scottish phrase for having a fight.

Announced to the world via an online post, Creative Studios wrote: “Creative Studio collaborated with the amazing folks from the Square Go team to help launch their new booking platform.

Head of Creative, Sekani Solomon wrote in the post: “Introducing Square Go, the new app to discover, book, and manage your local self-care experiences.

Footage shows a violet purple background with a transparent white square logo centered in the middle of the video.

A smaller square can be seen tucked inside.

Whimsical music plays in the background as as displayed text reads: “Introducing Square Go”.

The video then shows a mobile phone using the app and the wellbeing services the app provides.

The camera then appears to fall inside the phone and flashes to an empty purple background.

Many Scots were left in stitches at seeing the unique name. (C) Twitter

Displayed text then reads: “Discover new self-care services”.

Make up brushes and pallettes can be seen floating in the background before dropping out of the shot again.

The displayed text disappears as the app then shows various health services it offers bookings for, such as facials, haircuts, make-up, massages and manicures.

The screen then shows the users how to book a service for “Nail Bliss” and details the reviews left by previous customers, the amount of stars given to the service, and a description of the business.

The video then shows a manicure set on an oak dresser as displayed text reads: “Experience”.

The screen reads: “The hassle-free way to find, book and manage your self-care appointments.”

Despite Creative Studio’s honest efforts, one social media user was quick to pounce on the name, joking: “Fantastic new ‘they didn’t consult a Scottish person on the name’ just dropped.”

The post received over 5,600 likes and dozens of comments from users left in stitches by the app’s poor choice of name.

One person wrote: “Sometimes, having a square go is self-care.”

Pictured: A commenter jesting that the app is like Tinder. (C) Twitter.

Another wrote: “Is it like Tinder but for scrapping?”

A third commented: “’Outside pal, am gonnae manage your local self-care experience good and proper.’”

Another added: “To be fair, many Scottish people are likely to say ‘square go’ when presented with something telling them to get in touch with their emotions.”

A fifth wrote: “Brilliant! The world’s been waiting for a Fight Club app. Tinder for thugs.

“‘You angry? Ready to blow? Find like-minded locals near you who are up for a Square Go! ‘Mon then!”

Another said: “Or there is one in the team but has a wicked sense of humour.”