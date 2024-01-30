Scots contractor company invests almost £2m in major expansion

A SCOTS company has invested almost £2 million in a move to secure and equip new premises.

The Edison Group, based in Irvine, Ayrshire, invested the money in preparation for its new premises in South Lanarkshire and is rebranding its largest subsidiary, GDC Design, as Principal Building Ltd.

The exterior of the principal Building in East Kilbride. (C) Blueprint Media.

The new state-of-the-art facility in Langlands Business Park East Kilbride features 16,500 square of modern workshops and will have 3500 square feet of modern refurbished offices.

The premises will also accommodate around 80 employees in 2024, positions Principal Building for substantial, sustainable growth in 2024.

In addition to Principal Building, the new facilities will host Edison Group companies, Eden Homes (Scotland) Ltd, Crown Architectural Ltd and TedCo Contracts Ltd.

All are scheduled to have relocated to East Kilbride by April 2024.

Edison Capital and Edison Group Chief Executive Calum Melville said: “The investment from Edison Capital into new facilities, eleven machines and a spray booth as well as the appointment of a top, four-strong senior management team with over one hundred 100 years of experience, uniquely positions Principal Building as a main contractor offering new build, major refits, shopfitting, minor works, interior fit out and manufactured joinery using state-of the-art Felder machinery.

“The seven Felder machines and four other new pieces of kit centre around a Felder CNC and Format 4 edge bander, and coupled with our spray booth, makes Principal Building Scotland’s premier provider of manufactured and bespoke joinery products, serving customers UK-wide.

“We will continue to foster an inclusive environment for all team members, leveraging off a rounded central function which will expand each company’s capability, while reducing their individual overheads.”

Mr Melville continued: “We have concentrated bringing in top talent which, in turn, has driven group sales to just north of £30 million on a rolling 12 months basis.

“Edison Group continues to be a focus for our time, effort and capital investment as we continue to develop our construction business in the UK.”