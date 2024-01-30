Touching video shows moment young entrepreneur, 13, dances with delight at big pay day

A TOUCHING video shows the moment that two hardworking teenagers are given a reward to encourage them to persevere with their car washing business.

Phil Turner, filmed the video of the kids coming to clean his van and the moment he paid them and told them to keep chasing their dreams.

The footage was posted to social media earlier this week and shows the young entrepreneurs showing up to the man’s house last weekend to clean his van for him.

Phil explains he had previously met the young lad who owns the car cleaning business and was surprised that he actually showed up to the job.

He says: “He actually came back, I can’t believe it as you can hear from my last video I wasn’t actually convinced he would.”

“He told me he’s got a car washing business and he wants to come clean my car.”

The clip shows the young man knocking on Phil’s front door as he stands outside with a beaming smile and waving through the peephole eager to get to work.

Phil asks for the young entrepreneur’s name again and the boy reminds him saying: “It’s Imran.”

Imran gets right to work making an assessment of the van to provide Phil with a quote for the job.

Phil grills him a bit on his business with Imran saying: “We’re only thirteen and we’ve already started, if you start early you get there early.”

Phil absolutely agrees saying: “Of course yeah.”

As the lads begin to clean the van, Phil voices over his video and offers heavy praise to the two young lads for grafting for their cash.

Phil says: “Not only did these boys have an amazing attitude they actually stood and cleaned my van for about an hour, they absolutely grafted.

“I was so motivated by this and I really wanted to give them something to encourage them to keep going.”

Phil comes out to meet the boys in his driveway and begins to assess their work of his now spotless people carrier.

He asks the lads if they are happy with what they’ve done and Imran says: “Yes, I’m very happy.”

Phil confirms that he is delighted with the job and begins to take out some money from his wallet to pay Imran for his time and effort.

Initially, Imran had quoted £15 for the job but Phil pays £20 stating that the extra five was a tip.

He goes on to further encourage the lads to continue their entrepreneurial journey praising their work and attitude.

Phil says: “I was really, really impressed with you when you came up to me at the school, you showed really good attitude, you followed it up, you turned up on time.

Phil continues: “I’m going to give you an extra £20 each to say well done, great attitude and to encourage this sort of behaviour.”

Phil ends up paying the young entrepreneurs a total of £60 for the van wash and the video ends with Imran dancing for the camera, clearly excited by his massive pay day.

The footage was shared to social media with the caption: “These kids are going to go far.”

It has since received over 1,100 likes and tens of comments from users praising the boys attitudes and work ethic.

One user said: “That is their introduction to entrepreneurship and it should hopefully change their destiny, there is a new world away from being stuck in the corporate machine as a lifelong cog.”

Another added: “The smile on there faces after earning that extra cash.

“Absolutely class, good seeing this type of content, knowing lads are still out grafting as young teenagers like we use to back in the day.”

A third commented: “This is great, his face lit up, you made his day. He also learned the value of doing a good professional job.”