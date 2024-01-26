PASSENGERS applauded a pilot after managing to land a plane in Gatwick despite Storm Isha’s “violent” winds battering the aircraft.

Matthew Connell was one of the people on board the British Airways flight back to the UK from Ibiza yesterday, which was initially due to land in London City airport but was diverted to Gatwick.

The stormy conditions and 90mph+ winds left Matthew and his fellow passengers stressed out as their pilot battled to touch the shaky aircraft back down on solid ground to a round of applause.

Footage filmed by Matthew shows an airplane window that looks out onto a dark tarmac runway below as the plane shakes – its wings appearing to twist and turn in the heavy winds.

Passengers laugh nervously in the background as the plane lurches side-to-side, nearing touchdown as one bloke appears to say: “Good luck mate.”

The plane slowly reaches the tarmac, and the aircraft erupts into applause as passengers cheer the brave pilot for his successful landing.

The camera pans to show other passengers’ reactions as one man hilariously shouts: “Go on geezer, come on.”

Producer Matthew took to social media last night to share the footage, writing: “My flight from Ibiza to London City diverted to Gatwick because of Storm Isha.

“I’ve had my fair share of flights, but this was one of the most unstable approaches I’ve expected.

“Fun but violent. You can hear the relief from the cabin.”

The post received over 3,500 likes, and more than 100 comments from users left impressed by the pilot’s skill in battling the crosswinds.

One person wrote: “There is something very pure about a planeload of passengers passing on their gratitude to the pilots in what they know are trying circumstances.”

Another said: “Flights where there are spontaneous applause on landing – kind of good, kind of terrifying. Well done to all pilots out there who flew safely yesterday.”

A third commented: “We live under the flight path very close to the airport. Every time a plane was overhead yesterday I said, ‘Thank God I’m not on that plane today with all that wind.’

“They usually come in sideways in this weather, very scary.”

Pictured: One excited passenger after the plane landed. (C) @matthewconnell from X/Twitter.

Another added: “And I bet he made the first exit. Those boys are earning their money today. Stay safe, everyone.”

A fifth claimed: “Flew into city airport two hours before airspace was closed due to weather. Took three attempts to land.

“Came in sideways, rammed onto the runway. Mental experience. Guy next to me was reading his last rights from a bible.”

A spokesperson for British Airways today said: “Like other airlines, we have had to make schedule adjustments due to the adverse weather conditions across the UK and Europe caused by Storm Isha.

“We’ve apologised to our customers for the disruption to their travel plans and our teams are working hard to get them on their way as quickly as possible.”

Storm Isha is set to continue to batter the UK, with wind speeds being reported as being as fast as 100mph.

Members of the public are urged to stay safe and travel only if necessary, with many trains and planes having since been diverted or outright cancelled.