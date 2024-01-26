A BOLD cyclist refused to let their commute be interrupted by the brutal weather conditions as they faced down Storm Isha in a ride along a battered seafront.

The unidentified biker was caught on camera making their way along a coastal road on the Isle of Man yesterday despite gale force winds and lashing rain.

The brave individual paid no heed to the risk of death warnings issued by the MET Office, instead facing off against towering waves lapping over the seawall in their nonchalant bike ride.

Video shows wind howling and rain lashing down on an emergency vehicle that can be seen making its way down the road, which is being drenched in waves that come crashing over the wall.

The vehicle is shockingly followed by a cyclist coming from the other direction, dressed in all black and wearing a helmet.

The cyclist gets their head down and plows through the giant puddles and veils of misty water that splash down on the road from the torrential waves to their right.

Despite the conditions, the unidentified person makes surprisingly quick headway through the strong sidewind, flying along the road and narrowly outrunning a giant wave that crashes down right behind them.

The brazen biker makes it all the way along the road before disappearing from sight behind a blanket of rain.

The footage continues with the camera operator recording the storm-racked coastline that the cyclist was travelling along.

Massive waves batter into the sea wall and spray the road beyond as 90mph+ gusts of wind bring them to shore with considerable force.

Rain can be seen pouring down across the island as the person recording zooms out to get a wide shot of the storm’s impact.

The footage was shared to social media yesterday with the caption: “Storm Isha says hello to the Isle of Man. Spot the Darwin Award nominee cyclist.”

The clip has since received nearly 500 likes and dozens of comments from social media users left shocked by the cyclist’s boldness.

One user said: “How is that road allowed to be open in those conditions? Bonkers.”

Another added: “A bit of an adrenaline rush is a good thing, and he looked like he knew what he was doing. It will be something to tell his kids.”

A third joked: “With that wind, he’ll make it in half the usual time. Going back might be a different story.”

A fourth replied: “Are you trying to shame someone likely to going to or from work? Shame on you, nasty piece of work.”