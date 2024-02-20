A SHOCKING video captures the moment a fuming taxi driver scraps a cyclist at a red light – before body slamming him into his own car.

The fight broke out for unknown reasons at an island by a set of traffic lights near Jubilee Way in Pontefract, West Yorkshire which saw the two trade blows.

The cyclist is left unable to get many hits in though as the irate motorist lands a series of blows before grabbing hold of his opponent and hilariously throwing him into his vehicle in some sort of makeshift wrestling move.

The fight begins as the cyclist aims multiple right-handed shots towards the head of the driver, who is dressed in traditional Muslim clothing.

As the driver stumbles after being struck by the cyclist, he regains his composure and pushes the cyclist up against the car before unleashing a flurry of quick strikes.

The cyclist, dressed all in black and still wearing his helmet, appears jelly-legged after being caught on the jaw by one of the punches and leans against the red car for stability.

His adversary then grabs him around the waist before performing a move more often seen on WWE television – the belly to back suplex.

The driver, who is the smaller of the two men, shows impressive strength to whip his opponent off the floor and bundle him into the driver’s seat of his motor.

The motorist showed impressive strength to suplex the cyclist. Credit: @___KR111/X

Car horns can be heard blasting as the driver throws three punches with his right hand before the cyclist manages to get back to a standing base.

The duo continues to grapple as the clip comes to an end with no reason given as to why the scrap broke out in the first place.

The shocking video was shared to social media with the caption: “Taxi driver has snapped at Cycling Mikey.”

The video received over 8,900 likes with more than 570 comments from social media users who were quick to offer their views on the bout.

One said: “That suplex though.”

Another added: “Body slammed him into his own car then digged him some more, it’s not Mikey though.”

A third replied: “Taxi driver kept the metre running and all.”

Another added: “Always nice to see the underdog come out on top, cyclist had all the advantages but bottled it.”

A fifth commented: “Cyclist won’t be proud from this.

“Taller, longer reach, helmet on, must have a weight advantage, surely fitness with all the cycling he does to then be German suplexed into the taxi driver’s domain. Unreal.”

Cycling Mikey is a well-known YouTuber who frequently catches motorists on camera using their electronic devices whilst driving before handing information over to the police.

However, he is not the cyclist shown in the video being suplexed by the taxi driver.