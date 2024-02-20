A SCOTS woman was left fuming with the “disgusting” hospital meal that her dad was served for his lunch, branding it a “disgrace”.

The woman, known only as Lara, says her poorly father was handed a measly meal of four roast potatoes and a slice of turkey during his stay at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Glasgow yesterday.

Left reeling by the meal, Lara made an emotional post online that was met with support from thousands of social media users.

The measly meal served to her dad shocked Lara who took to social media. Credit: ginnymelons/x

One of these included an offer from Tristan Tate, brother of controversial online personality Andrew Tate, that he would give her £2,000 to send her father “decent meals” during his stay.

An image shared online of the scran depicts a blue tray with a simple white plate that contains just the lacklustre dinner.

The four potatoes look reasonably cooked, but the slice of turkey looks unappetising with several varieties of colour on the meat.

Whilst the meat is present, there is only one type of vegetable on the plate despite there being plenty of room for carrots, peas or broccoli.

The entire meal sits in a puddle of watery gravy, that resembles juice more than the thick sauce that it is supposed to be.

Lara felt the meal was nothing short of a “disgrace” and took to social media yesterday to share the snap.

Lara was fuming at the ‘disgusting’ meal served to her dad. Credit: ginnymelons/x

She wrote: “This is the lunch served up to my father in the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Glasgow today, an absolute disgrace. Disgusting.”

Her post received over 27,000 likes with more than 5,300 comments from social media users who were left riled by the standard of food being offered to patients in Scottish hospitals.

One said: “Need to serve that at Holyrood before anything will happen, our politicians are totally oblivious to what is actually happening on the ground, how can that help to make someone well.”

Another added: “That’s shocking, outsourcing was the biggest mistake ever, I hope your dad gets well soon.”

Tristan Tate replied: “I’ll give you 2000 pounds right now to send him decent meals during his stay. DMs open.”

It is not yet known if Lara accepted Tristan’s offer of the money to source her father some more nutritious meals for the duration of his hospital stay.

Speaking today, a spokesperson for NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said: “NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde is committed to serving fresh, healthy and appetising food to all our patients, and all meals served at our hospitals are prepared in-house to meet strict nutritional standards.

“A two-week rotating menu enables patients to choose from a variety of meals based on their preferences and also that of their families and carers, ensuring food served is tailored to their needs.

“We are sorry if this patient feels we have fallen short of the standards they would expect. If any patient wishes to provide any feedback or is unhappy with their food, we encourage them to raise this with us directly through nursing or catering staff.

“This can be done at the time with the staff on duty for the meal service or through our online feedback forms, or, via the ‘Food and Health in Hospital’ form given to them as part of their stay.

“The catering service has Supervisors on duty at all meal times to ensure that we can act quickly to make appropriate changes when required.

“Additionally, we have a patient panel, recruited through our Patient Involvement Programme, which measures patients’ experience of food and takes on feedback to help inform menu choices and food quality.

“Unannounced, regular visits to the wards review the quality of food delivered to the patients, helping ensure patients are happy with their meals.”

“However, on this occasion, the food we have served has fallen below the standards we set ourselves, and which patients should be able to expect, and we apologise to the patient involved and their family.

“We would encourage anyone who would like to discuss their meals to get in touch with our catering team who can quickly resolve any issues.”