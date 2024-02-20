Scottish procurement experts land industry veteran

Framework specialists procure new Regional Business Manager

SCOTLAND’S leading procurement experts has strengthened its business team after joining forces with a renowned industry veteran.

With 19 years of experience and expertise in managing high-value contracts, Ross Barty steps into the role of Regional Business Manager at the Scottish Procurement Alliance (SPA).

Ross Barty, formerly of Procurement for Housing (PfH), joins SPA – Scotland’s largest free to join procurement organisation –to drive framework innovation and revenue growth across its 120+ partners.

Speaking on why he joined the Livingston-based firm, Ross said: “I’ve always recognised SPA as a major player within the procurement field due to the innovative range of solutions they offer their partners, the added value services they provide and the impact of their Community Benefit Fund.

“It’s very moving to work in an organisation that plays a part in the regeneration of communities, creating better places and improving lives for residents. This combined with an excellent team already in place at Livingston really made the decision easy for me to join.

“SPA has a unique advantage over its competitors by having boots on the ground here in Scotland, this a people focussed job and that means engaging meaningfully with our partners and suppliers daily and being close to the action is a crucial component in what makes this company standout above the rest.

“We want to be the centre for excellence of construction procurement in Scotland, and we want to diversify into other markets as well, particularly in supporting the blue light and educational sectors.”

Dundee-based Ross has worked in the construction industry since 2005 and brings a wealth of expertise to SPA in Account Management & Business Development where he has helped clients across Scotland land major contracts.

Ross will lead the client support team where he aims to help SPA accelerate its growth and offering at a time where pressure is mounting on the housing sector to deliver valuable social housing amid tightening budgets.

Ross added: “I feel like a coiled spring, I’m eager to jump in with the team, get to know our partners and suppliers personally, and figure out how we can best support them.

“This is a tricky time for the social housing sector, we’ve recently seen the near £200 million, cut to the new build housing budget which has had a knock-on effect to both our partners and suppliers.

“In areas such as retrofit and decarbonisation, the landscape is rapidly evolving, presenting unique challenges to navigate with no signs of slowing down.

“Having the support of a procurement partner like SPA who has detailed foresight of current and future conditions obtained from regions within LHC Procurement Group to develop comprehensive and fit for purpose solutions brings a welcomed peace of mind for our partners.”

SPA, a not-for-profit, channels surpluses into local communities via the Community Benefit Fund with Lintel Trust, overseeing 553 projects worth over £1 billion and supporting 250 suppliers.

Partners benefit from free access to expert services, enhancing technical, procurement, and social value. Since 2017, the CBF has allocated close to £2 million in aid, creating over £3.9 million in social value.

To find out more about The Scottish Procurement Alliance, please visit: https://www.scottishprocurement.scot/