Scots left in stitches by bizarre parody poster advertising evening with Richard Madeley

SCOTS have been left in stitches by a bizarre parody poster advertising an evening with TV’s Richard Madeley – complete with a series of hilarious selling points.

The poster was spotted in Queens Park in Glasgow yesterday where it shared news of a fake lecture being held by the writer in the Queens Park bandstand.

Dreamt up by an anonymous Glaswegian prankster, the poster claims that Madeley, 67, is speaking after his return from three months in the Peruvian mountains.

It then goes on to describe a series of ridiculous discussions the Good Morning Britain presenter will apparently be having throughout the evening – including describing his “return” to his home planet.

The hilarious poster was left by an unknown prankster.

The entire poster, created digitally, is printed on a blue background and claims that Madeley will be appearing on 1 March at 8pm.

It reads in full: “Following three months in Peruvian mountains, experimenting with psychoactive alkaloids from the San Pedro cactus, Richard Madeley returns to Glasgow for his second Southside Lecture.

“Madeley will provide updates on the cryogenic suspension of wife Judy (due to be resuscitated Autumn 2026), present findings of his experimentations with the recently discovered lunar element Grutz-5 and discuss his upcoming appearance on BBC’s Who Do You Think You Are?, which follows his emotional return to hometown Planet Thranx in the Vas Deferens system.

“Madeley will then present a one-hour interactive workshop on rectal augmentation followed by an audience Q&A, chaired by the cultural ambassador of Thranx, Jack Helmet.

“To close the event, Madeley (under police escort) will lead a procession up to Queens Park flagpole, where a carefully curated selection of rare breed chickens, wearing the national dress of Peru, will be publicly flagellated.”

The poster then hilariously adds in smaller text at the bottom: “Following feedback from last year’s event, with regret, Richard will not be letting anyone inside his spaceship this year.”

An image of the hilarious joke poster was shared to social media yesterday with the caption: “Spotted in Queens Park.”

It has received dozens of likes and comments from social media users left howling at the completely outlandish claims on the flier.

One user said: “I would happily pay £5 to Richard Madeley to hear the ramblings of a madman live.”

Another added: “I saw this. My many, many questions include: is Richard Madeley now a surrealist comedian?

“If not, why has a surrealist comedian decided that Richard Madeley is the best vehicle for their act? ‘This will bring the punters in!’

“Someone needs to pay £5 and go to report back.”

A third joked: “Ah, no way. I was going…until I read the last sentence. Not fair. He’s not allowing anyone in his spaceship this year.

“That’s not fair!”

Another quipped: “Hopefully he donates some of the earnings from this to the families of the two people who were killed on his spaceship a year ago – yes, they shouldn’t have been pushing buttons if they didn’t know what they did but I think Richard has a responsibility too as they were in his care.”

A fifth claimed: “Because Madeley is becoming further and further right wing and teeters on becoming a full-blown conspiracy theory loon. Just watch any of his recent interviews, the guy is losing the plot.”