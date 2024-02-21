Hilarious moment pooch accidentally sets off fire extinguisher, leaving Scots pubgoers soaked in foam

THIS is the hilarious moment a pooch accidentally sets a fire extinguisher off, leaving a Scots pub and its punters covered in foam.

The side-splitting video was caught on CCTV in a pub in Oban, Argyll and Bute on Friday and sees the dog tied up to the wall-mounted extinguisher.

In a moment of excitement though, the pup leaps up, setting the extinguisher off and turning the room into a sea of white foam.

The video shows footage of the inside of the pub, where an assortment of punters gather round the bar in conversation, enjoying some end-of-week beers.

One customer seems to have brought their black and white spaniel along for the night, which stands in the corner of the room next to the fruit machine.

The pooch, which was allegedly tied to the fire extinguisher itself, can be seen wagging its tail as it tries to grab the attention of a group of men standing at the bar.

The pup attempts to jump up at one of the men, who subsequently pushes it back down – which causes the dog’s lead to yank at the extinguisher’s safety catch, setting the device off.

A sudden explosion of foam erupts from the extinguisher, which spins on the floor, causing the dog to cower away.

Stunned by the extinguisher’s quick release, the punters have no time to react as all within shot of the CCTV camera are covered in foam.

The scene is quickly obscured by the foam, leaving a smoky screen of white for a few moments as two men, conversing about the footage as they watch it back, chuckle and exclaim: “F***ing hell.”

As the smoke dies down, punters come back into view, covering their mouths with sweatshirts to try and prevent themselves from breathing in the smoke.

Hilariously, one punter remains exactly where he was before the extinguisher went off, nursing his pint at the bar.

One of the two men watching the footage back can be heard saying: “It’s gone f***ing everywhere.”

The other replies, “Aye well at least it’s no (sic) against Derek”, to which the other says: “It’s just an accident.”

The other agrees: “It is, it’s a stupid f***ing thing to do.”

The footage was shared yesterday with the caption: “What happens when you tie a dog to a fire extinguisher.”

It has since received over 230 likes and dozens of comments from social media users left tickled by the accident.

One user joked: “It ain’t Marshall the fire dog from Paw Patrol, that’s for sure.”

Another added: “Get some lasers on and its now an old-school rave.”

A third said: “I want to see the aftermath.”

A fourth commented: “Absolute idiotic turds. Hope the wee dog is okay and finds a new owner with more than half a brain cell.”