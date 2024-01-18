GARDEN centre retailer Dobbies is encouraging gardeners of all abilities and ages to give growing their own spuds a go this year at its free in-store workshops on potatoes.

Potatoes are the most important food crop globally after rice, wheat and corn, and have been named by YouGov as the most popular vegetable at the end of 2023.

Grow How, a 15-minute interactive how-to session where gardeners of all abilities will have the opportunity to learn from Dobbies’ horticultural experts is taking place in 70 stores at 10:30am on Saturday 3 February.

Little Seedlings Club, designed for children aged 4-10 years old, is taking place the morning of Sunday 4 February across 68 stores, spotlighting this humble vegetable.

Dobbies hopes its workshops will show potential future gardeners the variety that potatoes can provide

Dobbies’ Grow How sessions encourage local communities near its stores to give gardening a go, whether you’re a novice, seasoned gardener or enthusiast.

Attendees can go to the demonstration section of the store, where Dobbies’ experts will share knowledge on the different types of potato varieties, and reveal tips such as ‘chitting’.

They will also share advice on how to care for and protect your crop, alongside gardening tips to ensure a successful potato harvest.

Dobbies’ Little Seedlings Club is designed to educate and inspire the next generation of gardeners, getting children of all ages together in a friendly group setting to learn something new.

February’s session will unveil the history of the spud and different parts of the vegetable.

Children will also gain an understanding of how they grow, what you need to help them thrive, when it’s best to sow or know when it’s time to harvest.

They will also gain an insight into ‘chitting’ to give spuds a head start, and the varieties that can be grown – from red potatoes, yellow potatoes, brown potatoes to even purple potatoes.

In addition to this, children will learn how potatoes are enjoyed from different countries and cultures around the globe.

Dobbies’ Plant Buyer, Nigel Lawton, tells us why this versatile vegetable is one of the easiest to grow at home.

Nigel said: “From Maris Piper to Potato Charlotte, there is a wide variety of potatoes to choose from that you can grow for yourself at home.

“All you need is a potato sack or tub, filled with a quarter of good quality peat-free compost, three seed potatoes evenly spaced on top of the soil covered with another layer of compost.”

He went on: “Then water regularly to keep the compost moist. Your potatoes will be ready to be harvested after 12 weeks.”