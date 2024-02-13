Partnership rewards Edinburgh residents with 50% savings

A PREMIER four-star city centre hotel and restaurant is giving back to residents with a chance to rediscover the magic of the city with an exciting exclusive ‘Drinks and Dining’ offer in February.

In partnership with Forever Edinburgh Resident Rewards, Ten Hill Place Hotel is providing the perfect opportunity to relax and recuperate with £50 of food and drink for just £25 per person, saving 50%.

Located on the prime location of Nicholson Street in the buzzing Southside district, the exclusive offer allows guests to experience its relaxed and contemporary restaurant and enjoy locally sourced seasonal dishes paired with carefully selected drinks including its exclusive in-house 1505 gin and 1505 Ale for less.

Mark McKenzie, General Manager of Surgeons Quarter said: “We wanted to help Edinburgh locals beat the winter blues by offering an exclusive offer to city residents.

“The offer is a fantastic opportunity for people to escape in their own city and enjoy a top-class meal for half the price.

“The response so far has been fantastic, and it has been great to have a buzz in the hotel and campus – making for a perfect Valentine’s Day treat.”

Forever Edinburgh works with members, partners, and stakeholders to maintain the profile of Edinburgh as a world-class destination to visit, invest, live, work and study though championing Scotland’s capital city locally, nationally and internationally.

Eleanor Lee, Digital Marketing Lead at Forever Edinburgh said: “Resident Rewards Edinburgh, now in its third year, is an exclusive initiative for Edinburgh residents,?offering substantial savings and a chance to try new experiences in the city we all call home.

“The enthusiastic participation?of?local businesses including the return?of?partners like?Surgeons?Quarter?underscores the programme’s success and since July 2023, the Resident Rewards landing page has attracted over 57,000 visitors.

Edinburgh is bucking the trend when it comes to footfall to our city centre and was recently declared the top performing city in the UK, and I have no doubt that this is in part thanks to the incredible range?of?attractions?on?offer and initiatives like this.”

Bookings can be made by emailing [email protected] using the code EHReward50.

Ten Hill Place is run by Surgeons Quarter, the commercial arm of the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh (RSCEd) with profits supporting the charitable aims of the College which are education, assessment and advancement in surgical standards worldwide.

The offer is valid from Monday 1st February to 29th February 2024 from 1pm-9.30pm, to learn more about the offer, visit: https://edinburgh.org/residentrewards/

More information about Ten Hill Place hotel can be found at: https://www.surgeonsquarter.com/accommodation/