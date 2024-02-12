Shocking video shows Sainsbury’s staff in scrap against punter

A SHOCKING video shows the moment two men who appear to be Sainsbury’s staff members face off against a customer in a fist fight.

The two blokes were filmed in a short but shocking scrap against a punter on Saturday in a store in Kensington, London.

The altercation leaves the produce scattered everywhere in the store as the three brawlers throw each other around.

Video begins with two men dressed in orange high vis gear on the street outside the store as they pick items up off the floor.

The pair of high vis clad attackers trashed the store.

Then suddenly, a man dressed in black – believed to a be a security guard at the Sainsbury’s store – walks up to one of the men and plants a kick on his side, sending him sprawling to the ground.

The man’s pal then begins trying to attack the security guard in defence of his friend, chasing him back to the door of the shop, but is pushed to the ground by the guard.

The guard retreats back to guard the door of the shop where he is joined by another member of staff seemingly looking to get involved in a fight.

The attacker left pushed to the ground then squares up with the guard while the other makes his escape, running away across the street and leaving his pal to fight alone.

The attacker that remained promptly enters the store and is filmed fighting with the two security guards through the window, throwing punches and grappling with them.

He manages to wrestle one of the guards to the floor before backup arrives and he is pulled off the downed guard.

He then advances down the now-trashed aisle towards the retreating staff member before the other security guard appears to notice that the incident is being filmed.

He then shouts something indiscernibly to the other two scrappers who walk back down the aisle, with the altercation seemingly swiftly forgotten about.

The footage was shared to social media yesterday with the caption: “Last night at a Sainsbury’s in Kensington.”

It has since received over 520 likes and more than 100 comments from social media users stunned at the violence.

One user said: “Wow wouldn’t you just love to live in London. The UK, come to think about it.”

Another added: “The only mistake the security made was allowing him to come inside.”

A third replied: “I used to feel so posh in Kensington. Mind you that was about 25 years ago.”

A fourth commented: “I can see house prices in places like Kensington falling significantly. Who the hell would pay [millions] to live in a crime-ridden area with social unrest.”

A Sainsbury’s spokesperson said, “An incident took place at our Kensington Church Street Local store on Saturday and we are supporting the police with their investigation.”