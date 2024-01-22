BRITS with deep pockets have a once-in-a-lifetime chance as a whopping £45m London house is up for sale, where your neighbour would be the King.

No. 6 Buckingham Gate is located in the plush Westminster district of the capital city and is situated across the road from the sprawling grounds of Buckingham Palace.

The house is located directly across from Buckingham Palace. (C) JLL Residential

The eight-bed property is no slouch in the size department either though, offering a whopping 15,845 sq. ft. of space across seven vast floors.

The Grade II Listed building was refurbished in 2014 and boasts an unbelievable nine bathrooms and eight reception rooms, as well as its own 10m swimming pool, sauna and gym.

The outside of the home hides the lavish living quarters inside, consisting of a humble white exterior that looks directly over to the palace which is just a two-minute walk away.

However, the interior of the home does not hold back as prospective buyers are welcomed into a stunning white vestibule decked with marble flooring and a chic hallway with themes of black and white throughout.

Pictured: One of the living rooms. (C) JLL Residential.

The hallway leads buyers through the giant living room and into an artsy dining room where prospective buyers can host elegant dinner parties of up to 12 guests at the table.

Outside the living room is the courtyard, where house-hunters could enjoy a warm summer’s day or read at their leisure.

Above the living room is a double atrium gated by a glass enclosed balcony and white double doors which look over the lounge area.

The upper levels of the home are reached using a stylish set of lifts, with bedrooms stretching across the landings.

Many were left stunned at the incredible home. (C) JLL Residential.

The master bedroom currently includes a tall double bed with white padded soundproof walls, a large fireplace and a study desk.

The home’s other amenities include his and hers bathrooms and dressing rooms outside the master bedroom, as well as its own bar and of course, the sleek hidden swimming pool in the basement.

The swanky house is being listed by estate agents JLL, who write: “No.6 Buckingham Gate is an elegant white stucco fronted Grade II Listed house, situated to the side of Buckingham Palace.

“The property is an impressive 10.3 metres (c.34 feet) wide and comprises 15,845 sq. Ft. (1,472 sq. m), over seven floors, offering eight bedrooms (six principal bedrooms plus two staff).

Pictured: One of the eight bedrooms. (C) JLL Residential

“The house was meticulously refurbished in 2014 and is distinguished by its grand proportions and impressive volume.

“Elegant, spacious and bright, the house is perfectly suited to entertaining on a large scale, with the ceiling heights in the main reception rooms reaching 3.7m.

“The house includes an outstanding range of amenities which includes an impressive spa with a 10m swimming pool, sauna, gymnasium and treatment room, in addition to private garaging accessed from Stafford Place to the rear.

“There is also a passenger lift serving each floor, air conditioning to all rooms and concierge / security is provided by the adjacent apartments’ concierge service at No.7-9 Buckingham Gate (The Buckingham).”

The home also includes a swimming pool, gym and bar. (C) JLL Residential

One house-hunter spotted the property and shared it online last week, leaving Brits astonished by its whopping price tag.

One user wrote: “This is just slightly out of my budget.”

Another said: “Would love to open my door to thousands of tourists outside my house every day.”

A third joked: “I’ve got a Snickers bar. Will that be enough?”

A fourth quipped: “We can do £25. Should we offer that?”

JLL has been approached for comment.