A BRIT woman has been left “disgusted” after a £45 dress she purchased from Boohoo allegedly arrived smelling “like 100 years of marination”.

Demi-Lee Burns bought a blazer dress from the online fast-fashion retailer earlier this month for an upcoming event.

However, the make-up artist was revolted upon the item’s arrival, claiming that the dress appeared to have already been worn by a previous owner – leaving it stinking of body odour.

Video begins with Demi-Lee, from Manchester, addressing her camera as she tells her tale: “I am absolutely disgusted at what I have received in my Boohoo parcel today.”

She pauses whilst holding her nose in disgust, explaining: “I can’t. I’ve only just managed to stop heaving over this, so bear with me.

“I received a Boohoo parcel Boohoo dress not a couple of hours ago. I got some dresses in it for an event I’ve got coming up and one of the dresses, I took out of the sealed, plastic bag.

“It’s a black blazer dress, I picked it up and went like this–“

She gestures putting the dress around her before holding her nose in fear of being sick, seemingly struggling to get the words out without retching.

After a pause, she continues: “I went like this to put it over my head and the smell of [body odour] on it is absolutely vile. I have never in my life smelt a smell like this before.”

She hilariously gags as she further explains: “I didn’t even have it on. I lifted it up to put it on because obviously, it’s like an open blazer dress and I got the smell and immediately dropped it on the floor.”

Pictured: The allegedly smelly dress. (C) Demi-Lee Burns.

Her voice weakens as she gags at the revolting memory while she explains that she is going to show the faded tag of the clothing, believing that someone has attempted to wash the garment and return it.

She says: “I’m going to show you the tag because whoever has worn this and sent it back, has attempted to wash it and it still is the most vile smell I’ve ever smelt in my life.

“So first of all, we’ve got a person who’s worn this dress and it absolutely reeks. They’ve tried to wash it and send it back, which is the first thing.

“I hold Boohoo more responsible for this because how they have managed to package that back up in a sealed bag and send it out to me like that’s acceptable, is beyond me.

“Honestly, I actually thought I was going to throw up. I’m going to show you the tag.”

The clip then cuts to the black dress lying on the ground with the visibly faded and wrinkled tag still attached, as Demi-Lee says: “I’m trying not to get too close to it but you can see the tag has been washed.”

“You can see, the tag has been washed. It’s all faded and crumpled up.”

The camera zooms out as Demi-Lee concludes emphatically: “Vile.”

Pictured: The dress for sale on Boohoo.com. (C) Boohoo.com

Demi-Lee took to social media last week to share her experience, writing: “I promise I am not being dramatic. I’ve never smelt anything like it.”

Demi-Lee later added that the dress “smelt like 100 years’ worth of marination”.

She said: “Money is tight, unfortunately, and I’ve had these same issues with ordering off second-hand sites.

“It’s all that suits my circumstances right now. I’ve had smelly clothes and clothes that are sold as ‘new without tags’ [and] clearly worn. It’s happened enough to put me off.”

The post received over 5,760 likes and more than 320 comments from users left repulsed by the allegedly smelly dress.

One person commented: “I wonder how long it’s been marinating in that bag before you bought it?”

Another said: “I had the same with a jumper from Boohoo. I didn’t realise until I put it on, and it embedded into my skin.”

A third suggested: “I don’t think it’s been washed. That’s probably back sweat.”

Another added: “I got a parcel today form Boohoo. Black leather pants with white crust near the zip/crotch. Disgusting.”

A fifth wrote: “I used to work at New Look. We had a gold dress in the sale section. The smell of body odour was so bad, it haunted that section of the shop.”

Boohoo has been approached for comment.