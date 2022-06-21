Tuesday, June 21, 2022
“Bro looks like a GTA character” – Boohoo mocked over utility vest that looks like bullet-proof vest

BOOHOO has been mocked over their “padded utility gilet” which resembles a bullet-proof vest.

The beige bodywarmer, listed on the retailer’s website for just £8, has caused a stir online due to its likeness to protective gear worn by soldiers in the Middle East.

Images show a model wearing the puffy vest which features two front pocket compartments on the chest as well as a larger pocket around the stomach.

Boohoo bullet-proof vest
Social media users likened the garment to a bullet-proof vest you might find a soldier wearing in the Middle East.

The gilet also features a Boohoo MAN logo printed on the lower back.

Screenshots of the questionable clothing item have been circulating on social media, leaving social media users in stitches.

One shopper shared an image of the vest, writing: “When you’ve got pre drinks at 7 but you’ve got to liberate Baghdad at 10.”

The post has attracted almost 1,000 shares and hundreds of comments from amused viewers.

Referencing Stormzy’s stab-proof vest which he wore to the 2019 Glastonbury festival, Richard McHugh said: “Standard attire for a Stormzy concert.”

Lachlan Sibary said: “Bro looks like a GTA character.”

Leah Grady said: “Can’t stand Boohoo man.”

Danny Byrne joked: “Pre drinks for a war.”

The item appears to have been a hit with shoppers as it is currently listed as sold out.

Before this it had a massive 68% knocked off from the original price.

