RANGERS football legend Ally McCoist has revealed that he once bumped into Prince William on a flight to Aberdeen – after HRH stole his seat.

The 59-year-old Scot recounted the bizarre encounter this morning while hosting his talkSPORT Breakfast radio show with fellow presenter Laura Woods.

The footie pundit, who splits his time between London and Scotland, said: “Did I tell you that story about the time I was flying up to Aberdeen and the guy sitting in front of me turned round to say hello?

Ally McCoist is now a co-commentator for ITV as well as hosting a radio show. Credit: Ally McCoist/Instagram

“I promise you, it was Prince William.

“I’ve walked in and there was somebody sitting in my seat on the flight to Aberdeen and the guy was sitting on my seat.

“He said ‘Would you mind sitting behind me?’ and I said ‘absolutely no problem’.

“I sat down, just went on the flight and when we landed in Aberdeen a head came through the middle of the two seats and it was Prince William.

Laura and Ally co-host the talkSPORT Breakfast show. Credit: Laura Woods/Instagram

“He said ‘thanks very much for that’ and I said ‘oh, not a problem at all, sir’.”

Woods, 34, was left shocked by McCoist’s admission and gasped before saying: “Wow.

“Did he recognise you?”

McCoist replied: “Yeah, then we had a wee chat about John McGinn and Aston Villa believe it or not because he’s a Villa man.

“He went down, jumped into a Range Rover and away he went, didn’t even offer me a lift, I got a bus into Inverness.”

Social media users were left in stitches by McCoist’s story and were quick to let him know.

One said: “Loved this story on my drive into work, can’t beat an Ally story.”

Another wrote: “Shocking that he never offered Super a lift.”

A third said: “UTV (up the Villa).”

McCoist is Rangers all time top goal-scorer with 355 goals.

He has found a new legion of fans with his commentary during the 2018 World Cup finals alongside Jon Champion.

Prince William is often spotted at Villa Park cheering on Aston Villa and is the President of the Football Association.