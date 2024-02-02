THIS is the shocking moment a business owner receives instant karma after picking a fight with a group of scaffolders.

The impromptu scrap took place in Birmingham, West Midlands yesterday morning after a ticked-off barber confronted workmen outside his shop on Lionel Street.

Seemingly looking for trouble, the bloke is caught on camera getting aggressive with one of the scaffolders but is dealt an immediate dose of his own medicine as he is thrown to the ground.

The video, filmed by one of the workmen, shows the barber storming towards one of the scaffolders, who is left unfazed by his approach.

The barber, dressed in a grey hoodie, black trousers and sliders, gets up close and personal with the scaffolder, asking: “Who are you talking to mate? Who are you?”

The pair are separated by another worker who guides the barber back onto the pavement as he continues to throw indiscernible insults at the other scaffolder.

With unfinished business, the barber then asks to speak to the “gaffer” and is pointed up towards the top of the scaffolding.

Addressing the unseen boss, the barber points at the scaffolder he is attempting to antagonise, shouting: “Mate, come on down here. Who the f**k is this don?”

The scaffolder then cheekily replies, “I’m Jack, I am”, much to the amusement of his colleagues and is undeterred as the barber walks away again in conversation with another worker.

The angry business owner then takes one final go at Jack, walking towards him with his hands on his hips and bumping his head on the nose of the much taller workman.

Jack does not take kindly to this, grabbing the smaller man by the throat with both hands and launching him into the temporary barricades that are set up around the worksite.

The barber stands up again as the cameraman goads: “Go on Jack f***ing whack him, spark him out Jack.”

Jack then throws a few punches at his assailant before the two are once again separated by another workman and one of the barber’s colleagues.

The barber hangs around for a little longer but is visibly shaken, as Jack is reassured by his workmate that he has “it all on camera”.

The barber and his colleague have one more back-and-forth with one of the scaffolders, explaining that he lives in the neighbouring building and works right next door.

The pair give up eventually though, and head back to their workplace as the scaffolders watch on.

The footage was shared to social media yesterday with the caption: “Picked a fight with a scaffolder.”

It has since received over 2,100 likes and more than 250 comments from users on social media who referred to the assailant’s poor choice of opponent.

One said: “That is [one of] the worst punches I have ever seen. Like a feather hitting you.”

Another added: “Anyone who has worked building sites knows… don’t f**k with a scaffolder.”

A third said: “Very unwise. Do you know how much those scaffolding poles weigh? All scaffolders have muscles on muscles. That little munchkin was lucky to still be able to stand.”

A fourth added: “At least he had the right footwear for the occasion.”