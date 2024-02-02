A SHOCKING video captures the moment a brazen bloke exposes himself to a queue of oncoming traffic.

The bizarre incident took place in Handsworth in Birmingham, West Midlands at the weekend, and was caught on camera by an anonymous onlooker.

The unidentified man was seen standing naked at a junction on the A41, where he left motorists with an eyeful as he disgracefully bared it all.

The video shows the chubby man, who sports long dreadlocks, standing by a set of lights on a traffic island, facing a line of oncoming vehicles.

Disturbed motorists pass him by as he squats slightly and sets his hands on his hips in a wide stance, with his tackle visibly hanging down.

He then shockingly begins thrusting and gyrating his hips, leaving nothing to the imagination as more drivers roll past him.

His antisocial act is then interrupted by an unseen motorist on the adjacent junction, who loudly sounds their horn.

A pedestrian with his hood up also throws some unintelligible words in the man’s direction, which are lost amongst the noise of the car horn and engines.

The man snaps his head round to observe who has interrupted his disgusting display, before seemingly conceding defeat and wandering away.

The footage was shared yesterday with the caption: “Welcome to Handsworth, Birmingham.”

It has since received 200 likes and dozens of comments from social media users who found the man’s actions both hilarious and disturbing.

Another wrote: “This guy is either high on drink/drugs or has a mental health issue, a bit concerning and sad if that was your friend or family member, it’s natural to point and laugh, but just think about it.”