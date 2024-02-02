OZZY Osbourne has admitted that he “doesn’t even remember” getting hitched to wife Sharon as he spent the wedding day “s**tfaced”.

The 75-year-old rocker discussed his wedding day with Sharon, 71, on an episode of The Osbournes Podcast, where they revealed all the cringeworthy details.

Wife Sharon told of how the Black Sabbath frontman didn’t even manage it out of the vehicle he came in, and later ended up spending the wedding night passed out in the hotel lobby.

Video begins with Sharon looking sternly at Ozzy as she confesses: “Our wedding day was unusual.”

An image alongside the clip shows the pair on their wedding day, with bride Sharon smiling lovingly at her husband who beams at the camera.

Sharon continues: “You got absolutely s**tfaced. You never even got out of the van.

“I don’t know where you were going – some club – and you never even got out of the van because you were already so drunk on the way there.”

The camera cuts to rocker Ozzy, dressed in a black hat and his signature round glasses as he appears to be attempting to recall the drunken antic.

He sheepishly confesses: “Well, I had a good time, I think.”

Sharon chuckles in disbelief as she adds: “In the van, by yourself.”

Ozzy then openly admits: “I don’t even remember the wedding, you know.”

Sharon then replies: “You never even came in on the wedding night. The manager called and said, ‘Your husband is lying in the hall, will you come and get him’ and I said no I won’t.”

Shocked Ozzy then asks his wife: “So, you spent the wedding night on your own?”

Sharon then hilariously snaps back: “Well, who the f**k else was I going to spend it with?”

Pictured: Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne on their wedding day. Credit to @theosbournespodcast/TikTok.

The clip then cuts to a sheepish Ozzy before flitting back to Sharon who chuckles as she recalls: “Then, in the morning, you came in and went, ‘Oh, I’ve left something downstairs. I’ve got to go.’

“You went back for a second round of drinks.”

Ozzy then reasons: “I must have been having fun, then.”

Sharon replies: “Yeah, I think you were.”

The Osbournes shared the amusing footage on Friday), writing: “A very Osbourne wedding. Absolutely iconic.”

The pot received over 49,000 likes, and hundreds of comments from fans left chuckling at the bizarre wedding.

One person wrote: “Is there a single point in Ozzy’s life where he’s been sober?”

Another said: “As you can tell, he regrets it. As funny as people think it is, you can’t get those moments back.”

A third commented: “She must’ve loved him a lot because I would’ve ditched him right there.”

Another added: “She must love him beyond and back, such a good woman.”

A fifth wrote: “She knew what she was marrying. I don’t feel sorry for her. She wasn’t marrying a librarian or something. It’s Ozzy, for crying out loud.”