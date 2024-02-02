FORMER Strictly star Joe Sugg left Scots fans in stitches with his attempt at the country’s accent whilst attending a festival in the capital city.

The 32-year-old was on -sight at the Hello TV Festival in Edinburgh on Sunday when he was spotted by Glasgow showbiz presented Bev Lyons.

Sugg, from Lacock, Wiltshire, is known for his popular YouTube channel as well as his appearance on the 16th series of Strictly Come Dancing, where he met current partner Dianne Buswell.

Speaking to journo Bev, Sugg explained his latest venture into TV production work, as well as offering up his attempt to blend in with locals with an accent that ended up sounding a “bit Irish”.

Video shows Bev standing next to Sugg as she says to the camera: “Look who I’ve found here at the Edinburgh TV Festival.”

Sugg, who is dressed in a grey flannel shirt and white t-shirt greets the camera as Bev says: “Joe Sugg, how are you?”

Sugg then replies: “Hi guys. I’ve got my producer hat on. I’m no longer a YouTuber. Today, I am a CEO and founder of a company, believe it or not.”

Bev then prompts the actor for more information to which Sugg explains: “I started a production company about two years ago.

“This is my second TV Festival here in Edinburgh and I started a production company called Final Straw Productions.

“Our whole goal is to make TV shows or–”

Bev excitedly interjects: “What kind of stuff?”

Sugg then continues: “Entertainment, pure entertainment. Entertainment, factual entertainment. Just good formats. Things that can go – hopefully – global.”

Pictured: Former Strictly Come Dancing star Joe Sugg. Credit to @ theshowbizlion/TikTok.

Bev then quizzes Sug’s previous experiences of her home country, asking: “Scotland, tell us – earliest memories up here. What do you think of it?”

Sugg reminisces: “My first memory of coming here, I was actually – I was probably on tour.

“I think I was on a book tour or something like that.

“So, I sort of flew in and flew out again, I didn’t get to experience it that much. I’ve been here so much for work but not enough for holidays. We need to change that because I love Scotland.”

Bev then moves on to the burning question: “Can you do a Scottish accent?”

Sugg then hilariously grins before saying in a half-Irish and half-Scottish accent: “Of course I can do a Scottish accent. Was that any good?”

Bev chuckles as she says: “That was a bit Irish, but I quite liked it.”

Sugg then makes a second attempt to say “Scotland” in a very broad Scottish accent before throwing in a couple of age-old Scottish staples: “Irn Bru and a pint of Tennents.”

He then smiles cheekily into the camera as Bev remarks: “Oh, love it. Thanks very much, Joe Sugg.”

Bev took to social media on Sunday to share the clip, writing: “Joe Sugg talks Scottish.”

The post received over 1,300 likes and dozens of comments from Scots were left tickled by Sugg’s decent attempt at a Scottish accent.

One person wrote: “As if Joe is in Edinburgh right now. The week I’m at work every day. Sad times.”

Another said: “He’s so kind.”

A third commented: “More great content. Well done, Bev.”