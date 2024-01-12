LEGENDARY rocker Ozzy Osbourne has hilariously addressed bizarre online rumours that he has passed away.

The Prince of Darkness spoke on the rumour after it was raised by son Jack on their The Osbournes Podcast late last month.

The 75-year-old claims that he saw a YouTube video covering “celebrities who have died” – which included a picture of him – but assured fans that he doesn’t “feel dead” as wife Sharon branded the rumour “sick”.

Video shows Jack, 38, addressing his father as he says: “Some said you died.”

Wife Sharon, 71, chimes in: “Last week on YouTube.”

The Black Sabbath frontman then reveals he is well aware of the rumour, explaining: “Yeah, the thing of YouTube, it goes ‘Celebrities who have died’ and there’s a picture of me.”

The clip then shows a snap of the offending video’s thumbnail, in which Ozzy can be seen with his eyes closed and seemingly lying down with his hand raised.

The text above the thumbnail reads: “Dead or alive?”

Ozzy, from Marston Green, West Midlands, then hilariously clears up the rumour, waving to the camera as he jokes: “I’m not dead.”

Sharon imitates the photo and timidly raises her right hand as she says, “Hello” in a jesting voice.

Ozzy doubles down, saying: “I’m not really dead.”

Pictured: Ozzy Osbourne. (C) @theosbournespodcast/TikTok.

Jack interjects, pondering: “I’m surprised no outlets have been sued for that – when they announce someone’s dead and they’re not.”

The camera cuts to a bewildered Ozzy as he says: “But then what they do – they kind of say it [as] ‘dead-ish’.”

Sharon scoffs as Jack jokes: “Dead-ish. You’re a little bit dead. You’re just not all–”

Jack’s line of thought is interrupted though as disgruntled Sharon interjects: “Oh, there’s so many sick f***ers out there.”

Joker Ozzy however, reassures his wife and adoring fans as he jests: “But darling, I don’t feel dead.”

The Osbournes took to social media last month to share the comedic clip, writing: “Breaking news: Ozzy Osbourne is very much alive and thriving.

“After setting the internet straight, it seems he isn’t done ringing in another year just yet.”

The post received over 6,300 likes and dozens of comments from users glad to hear the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer put the rumours to bed.

One person wrote: “I just don’t understand why they want to speak these things into existence. words are powerful! Long Live Ozzy.”

Another said: “Someone tried to convince me Ozzy had passed on and told me to listen to the podcast. I listen every week.”

A third commented: “Ozzy, despite the Parkinson’s [disease], is looking better than I’ve seen him in years.”

Another added: “I’m convinced Ozzy is immortal at this point.”

A fifth wrote: “I see that all the time on YouTube when I type ‘Ozzy Osbourne’ and it pops up and says that Ozzy died on the way to hospital. I was like, bulls**t.”