THIS is the hilarious moment a Sunday league player accidentally sits on a sex toy planted by his teammates.

Tom Didge was out at the Digby Hotel in Water Orton, Birmingham on Sunday for a few post-match pints with the rest of his squad.

However, the 21-year-old’s weekend took an embarrassing turn when he mistakenly sat on a dildo planted on his chair by teammate Harry Reece.

Seemingly found by a teammate in his partner’s drawer, the toy was brought to the match where 29-year-old Harry decided he’d get one over on his younger pal.

A side-splitting video filmed by Harry shows Tom arriving back at the table in the boozer whilst mid-conversation.

The footy player appears distracted by his squad members as he pulls out his chair, resulting in him completely overlooking the large, black dildo sitting upright on the seat.

Poor Tom then proceeds to take a seat on the chair, right on top of the upright sex toy, much to his teammates’ amusement.

Tom instantly realises what he’s done, letting out a short yelp as he swipes the dildo away – but not before his fellow pubgoers let out a roar of laughter at their successful prank.

The unfortunate punter is left red-faced as his friends fall over themselves in laughter, pulling his hoodie over his face and putting his head in his hands in despair.

The video of the hilarious prank was posted to social media yesterday by Harry with the caption: “Never ever just take a seat Tom.”

The clip has received over 9,300 likes and hundreds of comments from social media users left in stitches at Tom’s expense.

One user joked: “Thats f***ing disgusting, where is it just so I know where not to go… UK based?”

Another quipped: “F**k me he’s done that before, he took the whole lot.”

A third said: “Why would anyone even sit down without glancing at where they’re sitting?”

Another added: “Tommy lad, you never learn.”

A fifth commented: “Nah the bloke’s never going to live this down.”

Speaking today Harry Reece said: “The video was taken in our local boozer after our Sunday league game.

“One of the chaps found the ‘toy’ in his missus‘ drawer and brought it to football.

“So, I just thought it would be a good idea and a laugh if one of the chaps sat on it.”