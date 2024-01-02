Noel Gallagher hilariously slams high-flying Aston Villa after boos at Birmingham gig

THIS is the moment Noel Gallagher hilariously slams high-flying Aston Villa after being subjected to boos at his recent Birmingham gig.

Gallagher and his band the High Flying Birds played at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham but was booed for supposedly not playing his Oasis tune, Talk Tonight.

Never one to back down though, the 56-year-old clapped back at his audience with an X-rated jibe about the West Midland city’s Premier League side, who currently sit second in the top flight.

Video begins with Gallagher – during a break in his performance – interacting with the crowd who appear to be disgruntled by the former Oasis frontman.

Gallagher asks: “Are you booing me? What, for not playing Talk Tonight? So, the rest been not enough?”

The Manchester native is then seen on the big screen stepping away from his microphone and waving off his audience as he says: “Feel free, carry on, go on.”

The crowd can then be heard singing an indeterminable chant, to which Gallagher asks: “Oh, is this some Aston Villa s**t going on?”

His crowd lets out a deafening chorus of boos and cheers, prompting the Britpop legend to ask: “Do you think they’re going to win the league?”

Gallagher is met with a resounding cheer of affirmation, before he brutally shoots down any aspirations, saying: “You’re going to win f**k all.”

The audience are left howling at the singer’s examination of Unai Emery’s side, before Manchester City fan Gallagher adds that he believes his team’s winger is the only Birmingham local in with a chance.

He retorts: “The only f***ing person in Birmingham who’s winning anything is Jack Grealish.

“The rest of you are winning f**k all.”

The hilarious clip was posted to social media last night with the caption: “Noel knows best.”

The video has since received over 600 likes and dozens of comments from fans left divided by the musician’s analysis.

One said: “Noel knows nowt, hup the Villa (sic).”

Another added: “It was a top night. Funny guy, amazing talent.”

A third replied: “If you’re going to get into a slanging match with anyone, Noel Gallagher would be the last person. He has seriously quick wit and an acid tongue.”

Another commented: “Good lad – City are w***s though.”