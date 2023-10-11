A BIRMINGHAM City fan has said that he hopes “Rooney fails” following the England legend’s appointment as his side’s new manager.

The fuming fan’s claim comes after his team controversially sacked manager John Eustace on Monday despite the fact he guided the Brummie side to sixth place in the Championship last season.

The sacking has not gone down well with large sections of the Blues faithful with the side languishing in the second tier of English football since 2011/12.

The club stated at the time: “A new First Team Manager will be announced in the coming days who will be responsible for creating an identity and clear ‘no fear’ playing style that all Birmingham City teams will adopt and embrace.”

This new manager has since been confirmed as Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney, who left his post as manager of US side DC United on Sunday, after the team failed to qualify for the playoffs.

Birmingham City fan Kelvin rang into talkSPORT Breakfast yesterday to voice his disapproval ahead of the official appointment to former Scotland international Ally McCoist and Andy Townsend.

Kelvin said: “The whole situation is just disgusting Ali.

“I mean why on earth would any sane club sack a manager who’s doing well and got you in the playoffs to replace him with a manager who’s just been sacked by a pretty low-level American club?

“I think the whole thing stinks – if you did this in business you’d get sued first, it’s just atrocious.

“I don’t want to see anybody fail, I’m not that kind of person, but to a degree, I hope Rooney fails and I hope it backfires on the Birmingham board because they don’t deserve success when they treat people like that.

“We’ve got a good, solid, up-and-coming, young English manager in John Eustace, who’s worked with some great other coaches in the start of his coaching career and we’ve just thrown him on the scrapheap.”

The clip was uploaded to social media by talkSPORT yesterday with the caption: “This Birmingham city fan doesn’t want Rooney as manager!”

The video has since received dozens of comments from users left divided over the fan's opinion.

One user wrote: “Not a proper Blues fan, we’ll back whoever comes in. [it’s] not Rooney’s fault.”

Another said: “They did it with Rowett.”

A third replied: “This is just a PR stunt to have his name associated with the club. DC [United] are 28 points adrift, he hasn’t done that great in the US.”

Another commented: “I’m a Wolves fan and totally agree with this. having these ex-players that do absolutely nothing is a joke.”

Birmingham City have just announced Wayne Rooney’s appointment as manager this morning, with the ex-England forward having ten days to get to grips with his new side before their next fixture.