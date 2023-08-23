A SEAL Sanctuary has seen an early start to the rescue season with the arrival of two pups.

The Cornish Seal Seal Sanctuary welcomed two new seal pups to the sanctuary last week – the first to arrive at the charity since 2019.

Pictured: “Sienna Miller” the seal. (C) Sea Life Trust.

The first pup, a grey seal dubbed ‘Sienna Miller’, was rescued on Friday afternoon by volunteer medics from the British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR).

Sienna was found separated from her mother on a beach near Perranporth after volunteers were alerted to her the previous day.

However, with a busy beach full of beachgoers, it was difficult for the pup’s mum to return.

Despite the team’s every effort monitor the pup and keep both people and dogs away from her, Sienna had swum to another busy beach – meaning the chances of being reunited with the mother were very slim.

The team then decided to take Sienna into their care, transferring her to Head & Head Vets in Helston, where experts found small wounds to her flippers and a lung infection.

At just a couple of days old, she was quickly transferred into the care of the Cornish Seal Sanctuary to undergo rehabilitation, with the aim of returning her back to the wild.

The second pup – donned “Hugh Grant” – was rescued at Mawgan Porth on Saturday, weighing just 8.9kg and suffering from swelling around his mulcer and an ulcer in his eye.

The pups are currently being cared for in the sanctuary’s Seal Hospital, with regular night feeds and continuous monitoring until they can reach full health and return to the wild.

The Cornish Seal charity is now reminding locals and visitors alike that disturbance can be a real issue for pups on the beach, often leading to abandonment by their mums, which can prove to be fatal.

Senior animal care specialist for the Sanctuary, Elliot Badrick, said: “It’s hard for the pups at this time of year – our beaches are still busy, which means human disturbance is a huge risk, and we’re likely to see more pups coming in for this reason.

“Young grey seal pups like Sienna, who still have their white coats, are much more vulnerable, too, which means we have to take extra precautions in our hospital to ensure they aren’t stressed and get all the rest they need to put on weight for a healthy recovery.”

She said of seal Hugh Grant: “It’s been some time since we last took in a common seal. Despite their name, they’re not very common around the Cornish coastline, and they’re much smaller than those from our grey seal population.

“However, Hugh Grant is bright and active, and we’re hopeful we can help him successfully through the rehabilitation process and get him back out to where he’s supposed to be.”

On average, it costs around £2,000 to rescue and rehabilitate a seal for release, which is funded entirely by donations and visits to the charity’s site in Gweek, Helston.

Last year saw a busy pup season in Cornwall, with the sanctuary taking in more than 50 pups through autumn 2022 and spring 2023.

Rescued from various spots around the Cornish coastline, each pup is monitored and treated in the Seal Hospital, before being moved into the rehabilitation pools for ongoing support before heading back into the wild.

Those who do see a pup on the beach are advised to keep dogs on leads and children away, and not to approach or chase the seal back into the sea.

If you believe the pup is in distress or needs medical attention, you can find the signs to look out for and what to do next.

You can also call the Cornish Seal Sanctuary directly on 01326 221361 or British Divers Marine Life Rescue on 01825 765546 for more help and advice.