A TRAGIC fundraiser plea has been launched for a young woman who has heartbreakingly been left bed-bound as her organs have begun to fail.

Meg Searl was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition in 2016 after developing pains and inflammation in her body, which have developed into myositis, adenomyosis and fibromyalgia.

Pictured: Brave Meg Searl. (C) Rob Searl/GoFundMe.

The 31-year-old married husband Rob in July 2022 but has since been left relegated to a hospital bed after a severe reaction to Covid-19 that caused organ failure and damage to her nervous system.

The theatre maker, from London, now also struggles with a range of breathing issues and can no longer eat or speak as a result of constant nausea.

Meg has now been left fighting for her life as she lies in hospital waiting to see specialists, having allegedly already waited a lengthy seven months to be seen by NHS doctors.

Husband Rob set up a GoFundMe page yesterday, to raise funds for private specialist appointments, consultations and a powered mobility aid to help bring back a quality of life for Meg.

Rob wrote in the description: “Meg has suffered with an autoimmune condition since 2016 meaning severe daily muscle and joint pain.

“She has had a limited quality of life for years, but Meg and I never wanted to put anyone out by asking for help with medical fees.

“We now have no choice because she cannot see a future for herself in her current state. We are sadly at breaking point.

“As you can imagine, Meg has reached breaking point with the impact of her health complications, as well as the prospect of waiting over a year to see not only the PoTS clinic but other specialists who can treat her various symptoms on the NHS.

“To give her any quality of life back we need to raise as much money as possible for all the necessary testing, surgery and treatment plans privately.

Pictured: Meg Searl and husband Rob. (C) Rob Searl/GoFundMe.

“We have lived off one income for the past three or four years and don’t have any savings we can pull from.

“She’s been recommended by a private consultant (who we managed to see as a one-off) to see specialists in each area to help treat all of these symptoms but it’s adding up to a frightening amount of money to do so, and sadly we don’t have the funds to do more than the odd consultation.

“We are also looking to get her a powered mobility aid that will give her a sense of freedom back, as her conditions will likely have to be managed for the rest of her life.

“So, it’s important we look at more long-term solutions to enable her to get out independently and back into work and regain the freedom that most of us take for granted.

“Throughout all of this, we cannot express how truly grateful we are for the NHS and how unbelievably kind and hard working all of the doctors, nurses and paramedics are.

“They have supported us both in our darkest moments. The NHS, and everyone who works for it, deserves so much better than the government is giving them.

“We are being forced into the route of private care out of desperation.”

The fundraiser was set up with a goal of £20,000 and has already reached an incredible £16,617 within 24 hours of being set up, with many donors sharing their support in the comments.

Jessica McDonald wrote: “We love you, Meg. Praying for you and sending all the healing energy for you to get through this incredibly tough time.

Pictured: Meg Searl and husband Rob in the hospital. (C) Rob Searl/GoFundMe.

“We miss you so much in ADR, can’t wait for you to be back with us. You’re going to be okay, I just know it.”

Iain Anderson said: “All the very best. You both deserve to be happy.”

Fiona Maberry commented: “Love you, Meggs. Always here for you both.”

Linda Weeks added: “Wishing you well, Meg. We don’t really know you but it really doesn’t matter. Sending huge love and hugs for your recovery.”

To donate to the fundraiser, you can visit this link: https://gofund.me/6edcea95