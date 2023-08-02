A MUM who was given less than two years to live just days after giving birth to her baby has launched a fundraiser plea to fulfil a family dream.

Sabrina Cahoon gave birth to her fourth child in June after a difficult pregnancy saw baby Billie born at just 31 weeks.

Pictured: Sabrina Cahoon and newborn Billie. (C) Kenny Cahoon

The premature birth came after Sabrina, from County Armagh, Northern Ireland, was diagnosed with pneumonia and was admitted to an intensive care unit in Craigavon Area Hospital.

The 45-year-old mum was left devastated when just days after the birth, she was informed that she had developed synovial sarcoma, an aggressive type of cancer that forms from muscles or ligaments.

It was then that Sabrina and her family were given the heartbreaking news that she had just a year and a half to live.

A fundraiser has since been set up by Sabrina’s son Kenny Cahoon and her friend Joanne Mcneill, with the aim of raising money for a lifelong dream for Sabrina and her children – a trip to Japan.

Joanne wrote in the description: “On the 5 July, Sabrina was diagnosed with synovial sarcoma on her lung with a possibility on her liver.

“This is terminal and the outlook on time isn’t great either. They have said it will be one and a half years at most but they don’t think Sabrina will last that long.

“Sabrina’s lifelong dream was to take her two sons to Japan, so here’s my plea to raise some money to give her her last wish and her boys some memories to treasure of their last few months with their mum.

“Even the smallest donation will be greatly appreciated. If Sabrina doesn’t get to live out her wish, whatever donated will be used towards her funeral and whatever expenses arise with her young family.

“She’s one of the most caring, loving people in this world and was definitely the last person who ever deserved any bit of this.

“I’d love to tell her in time that her wish is going to come true, that she will get to experience one last bit of happiness with her boys.

“Thank you so much for taking the time to read Sabrina’s story.”

The family are now in a desperate plea to raise money for Japan. (C) Kenny Cahoon

Many were quick to share their support for the family.

Kelly Elizabeth Mcewan wrote: “Thinking of y’all and 100% she’s a wee diamond, love. Her whole life, always putting her kids first and everyone else. God bless her and y’all.”

Laura Hewitt said: “So sorry to hear this. Your mum’s a lovely woman – never passed me. Send my love Kenny, I’m thinking of you all.”

Emma Garrett commented: “God bless, have a wonderful time in Japan and make lots of memories for your boys.”

Margaret Lagan added: “My heart is broken for this lady and her children.”

Speaking to Sabrina’s son Kenny today, he said: “Mum is one of a kind. The person everyone would go to with their problems to get her advice and help.

“She would put family first and would give you the shirt off her back. Loving, caring, kind and would go out of her way for everyone. Nobody was a stranger to her.

“Growing up, we never had much but she never let us go without. Warm house, food in our bellies and clothes on our back. She worked hard and done her best to make sure her kids done well.

“She’s her grandkids’ idol. They get spoiled by her, she’s an absolute diamond. I could talk for days about her.

“The reason for the fundraiser was to keep her dream alive so she can treat Dylan, her son, to a trip to Japan for his 18th birthday present because she more than likely won’t see his 18th birthday now after the diagnosis.

Many shared their support for the family. (C) Facebook

“Dylan is only 16 and mum had given up thinking that this was never going to happen now. She was hurt having to tell her son she’s sorry she won’t see his 18th but told him what she had planned to do.

“Mum has always been fascinated with Japan and the history it holds. When she talked about the culture and about the geography of the place it got me interested from a young age.

“She always said she would love to go there some day to see Hiroshima and Nagasaki where the atomic bombs fell. She’s fascinated with Mount Fuji and nature surrounding it.

“She wants to see Mount Fuji from the Chureito Pagoda. I’d always wanted to go do it with her but it never materialised.

“Joanne had mentioned about GoFundMe to at least try to get help to keep this ambition and goal alive for mum to look forward to something and not the time ticking away from her with illness.

“Some really generous and kind people out there who have really helped and donating to keep this dream starting to turn into a reality.

“The hope is to pull the trip forward if we can pull it off.”

At the time of writing, the fundraiser has raised £6,594.

To donate, you can visit this link: https://gofund.me/635cf9d7