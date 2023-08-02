Mark Your Calendars: When is the US Open 2023?

It’s that time of year again when tennis fans worldwide start to get excited for tennis’ final major of the year–the US Open. As the defending champions in men’s and women’s singles, Spanish ace Carlos Alcaraz and Polish star Iga ?wi?tek will look to once again add their names to the list of legendary Open victors at this year’s edition, scheduled to begin Aug. 28 and culminating with the men’s final on Sept. 10.

US Open 2023 – What to Expect

Alcaraz and ?wi?tek will enter as the favorites, according to the live tennis odds. However, they’ll be facing stiff competition from the usual suspects. Particularly noteworthy is the return of Serbian phenom Novak Djokovic, who missed the 2022 tournament because of not meeting COVID-19 protocols.

Djokovic, who is on the brink of equalling Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24 Grand Slam titles, is sure to be a major attraction. Fans are eager to see him rematch Alcaraz after the Spaniard ended Djokovic’s hopes for the calendar grand slam with a thrilling Wimbledon win.

On the women’s side, Aryna Sabalenka will look to win her second grand slam on hard court this year after her thrilling Australian Open win over Elena Rybakina. Despite ?wi?tek’s No. 1 ranking and favored status, many see Sabalenka as the girl to beat.

Another big story to keep an eye on will be the presence of some of the game’s most famous veterans. Venus Williams, who made her US Open debut back in 1997, will be back once again as she strives for her eighth grand slam title. Also, Carolina Wozniacki will return to New York after receiving a main-draw wild card. Andy Murray, the 2012 champion, will continue his comeback and hopes to make a run at another US Open.

Defending Champions in Spotlight

Bursting onto the scene with a spectacular win in 2022, Alcaraz continues to dominate the tennis landscape. His maiden Grand Slam victory a year ago against Norway’s Casper Ruud marked a significant turning point in his career, elevating the 19-year-old to the world’s No. 1 player.

On the women’s side, world No. 1 ?wi?tek is no stranger to major victories, with four already under her belt. Her decisive win against Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur in the 2022 finals demonstrated her dominance on the court. These two champions will undoubtedly be in the spotlight as they look to carry their success into the 2023 US Open.

Where Can I Watch?

Tennis fans eagerly plan their viewing schedules with the 2023 US Open just around the corner. In the United States, ESPN has exclusive rights to cover the US Open, a deal that has remained since 2015. This means you’ll be able to catch all the actions from the central courts and the iconic Arthur Ashe Stadium without missing a beat.

Furthermore, the ESPN+ streaming service will offer additional coverage, focusing particularly on matches away from the main courts. This service presents a fantastic opportunity to watch rising stars and thrilling contests that might not make it to the main broadcast.

For fans in the United Kingdom, Sky Sports has regained the rights to show the US Open, taking over from Prime Video. Additionally, you can stream the matches live on their Sky Go service.