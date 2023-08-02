How The Fitness Group Education Are Pushing the Boundaries for Modern Fitness  

The world of fitness is at a crossroads right now. So many people are looking to take charge of their overall health, and when they are on the hunt for the perfect solution, they invariably find themselves at odds with the vast amount of information on the web. Everyone will need someone to show them the best approach that suits them as individuals, which is why a personal trainer can be invaluable.

A personal trainer is a leading light for many looking to transform their fitness, but it’s also a career path that can marry many people’s passions. People can turn their love of fitness into a career path, while also getting out of the traditional, office-based career path into something fulfilling and benefit humankind.

Personal trainers have a responsibility to arm others with the tools to improve their health and fitness, while also providing a livelihood for themselves. This is exactly what Steven Dick and Scott Agnew have done with their business The Fitness Group Education.

What is TFG and How is It Helping Students of Fitness Take Charge of Their Careers?

More than just a company that offers training to those who want to dip their toe into the world of personal training, The Fitness Group, or TFG, is actively focusing on the barriers that budding personal trainers face in terms of the courses on offer, and the financial difficulties that pose significant problems in the modern climate.

TFG Education Limited was founded in 2018 arising from the 7,000-square-foot independent Glasgow-based gym Citypark Fitness, which was originally borne out of their own struggles to recruit personal trainers. With Steven Dick’s business background and Scott Agnew’s illustrious history as a professional football player, it was a match made in heaven. Determined to share knowledge and experience to arm future personal trainers with more than a certificate, TFG Education got its start. With the goal of elevating the standards of education in the fitness industry, they set up camp in Glasgow before moving on to other locations around the UK, including Manchester, Birmingham, Bristol, and London. Like many businesses that had to adapt during the COVID pandemic, they diversified by offering bespoke tailored education courses with online support.

Fast forward to a post-COVID landscape and The Fitness Group Education have established itself as an organisation to provide a budding personal trainer with the foundations to develop a comprehensive understanding of the subject matter in addition to lesser obvious aspects of the fitness and wellness industry. Alongside courses in gym instruction, personal training, strength and conditioning, and nutrition TFG provide courses in emergency first aid, pre and post-natal qualifications, mental health awareness, and leading physical activity for adolescents.

As the terms health, fitness, nutrition, and wellness can be used interchangeably, it becomes essential for organisations to break down the barriers between them. The generations of tomorrow need the knowledge to look after their own health but also stimulate the desire for the next generation of entrepreneurial personal trainers in a world of oversaturated specialist gyms and fitness tech. TFG Education is a leading light in providing accessible education that works towards supporting personal trainers.

Providing Accessible Education at a Fraction of the Cost

TFG Education understands how finances can be a major obstacle to achieving your goals in life. They are actively working at breaking down the barriers to innovate and respond to the need for change in an evolving industry. In a climate where finances are fleeting and options are limited (unless you have a healthy pay package), TFG Education provide accessible finance options; with repayment amounts between six and 36 months, with 0% interest at no extra cost to pay over a longer term, and options to pay it off quicker if needed.

Helping Tomorrow’s Athletes

Not content with offering a multitude of educational resources for personal trainers, TFG Education are also a proud partner of the English Professional Footballers Association, the Scottish Professional Footballers Association, and the Ministry of Defense Police Force, offering students of all ages the opportunity to kick start a career in the fitness industry, running private courses for Scottish PFA and English PFA players to give them a helping hand beyond their professional playing career. They are also an Approved ELCAS Funding Partner and work tirelessly to lend support to current cadets and military personnel so they can transition to a new career in health and fitness after their service.

Providing Industry Leading Support

Graduates of TFG Education’s various courses have spoken highly of their flexible approach to education. Building on the support system they cultivated during lockdown with a tailored and personal approach to each individual learner, they prioritise making the courses easy to understand and fun to ensure that the personal trainers of tomorrow are not just content with a certificate, but have a solid foundation of fitness skills to arm anyone with the tools they need. With many people post-pandemic drastically re-evaluating their lives, it became a logical conclusion that individuals looking for a greater challenge in life yearn to help future generations. The fitness sector has started a rebound that will only increase in value over the next few years.

TFG: Pushing the Boundaries for Fitness Standards

With greater access to information on how best to take care of ourselves as we get older, it becomes essential to have guidance. The role of the personal trainer is central to giving everyone a real understanding of how they can look after themselves. As the fitness industry has never been in greater demand as people look for simple and effective ways to look after their health and strength; a personal trainer can be at the very centre of this revolution. TFG Education is pushing the boundaries for modern fitness and modern fitness studies through its diversity of courses on offer and partnerships with exercise organisations such as TRX that specialise in the modern functional fitness craze.

Whatever your needs are in health and fitness, it is safe to say that TFG Education is simultaneously raising the bar for fitness education standards while also lowering the barriers to entry for all students who have yearned for a career in fitness and wellness.