THE Royal Highland & Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS) has launched a raffle for their Flock to the Show sheep sculptures to raise money for charity.

The funds raised with the 500 raffle tickets available for each sheep – at a cost of £25 each – will go to the Royal Highland & Agricultural Society of Scotland Bicentennial Fund, which supports projects dedicated to sustainability in the rural sector.

The 38 fibreglass sculptures were decorated by local artists from across the UK in a range of colourful designs and travelled around Scotland earlier this year, before being displayed in the popular public art trail at the Royal Highland Show.

Flock to the Show celebrated the return of the Golden Shears World Sheep Shearing & Woolhandling Championships to the Royal Highland Show in June, where shearers and wool handlers of over 30 countries compete for the world champion title.

Some of the sheep have already been purchased outright so won’t be available in the raffle, but the majority still need to find their forever homes.

At the raffle, the popular Doddie’s Sheep decorated by Megan Reilly in the distinctive bright blue and yellow Doddie’s tartan will see a minimum of £20 from the sale of each ticket donated to the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

RHASS Chairman, Jim Warnock, commented: “The Flock to the Show campaign was a resounding success, bringing joy to people across the length and breadth of Scotland and at the Royal Highland Show.

“We are delighted that our flock raised awareness of important issues in the agri sector and they will continue to do good by being raffled off to raise funds for the RHASS Bicentennial Fund and the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.”

The raffle closes on October 2 and is open to residents of the UK only, tickets are available here.